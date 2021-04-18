Real Talk | Transforming policing by abolishing qualified immunity
It’s happened again. And it will continue happening until the power and special privileges enjoyed by police are smashed and erased from U.S. society. The key to ending police abuse, especially the phenomenon which in the 1970s the Congress of Afrikan Peoples called “killer cops,” lies in abolishing qualified immunity.
State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, describes qualified immunity as “a judicially created doctrine that has served to provide an unfettered shield to the most egregious actors in law enforcement under the guise of protecting split-second decisions.” The effect of this manufactured legal doctrine, Tarver asserts, is “an invitation to disregard the constitutional rights of Black people and Brown people without fear of civil accountability.”
What the latest high-profile incidents of police using excessive force and the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd tell us is that it’s time to toss qualified immunity into the “dustbin of history.”
On April 11, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African American, was fatally shot in Brooklyn Center, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis. Wright was stopped for driving with an expired registration tag and because he had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. He was slain by 48-year-old Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Like Johannes Mehserle, the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department officer who killed Oscar Grant, Potter claims “weapon confusion.” That is, despite nearly three decades in law enforcement; the different weights, colors and feel of the two weapons; and departmental policy to wear them on opposite sides; she alleges she confused her Taser with her gun.
Since 2000, Wright is the fourth person killed and the 16th shot by officers making this stupefying claim.
More than a week before Wright’s slaying, on April 2, Caron Nazario, a 27-year-old second lieutenant in the Army medical corps, filed suit against two Windsor, Va., police officers over a Dec. 5 incident in which the Afro-Latinx man was threatened, roughed up and pepper-sprayed. Despite temporary plates visible in his back window, officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker stopped him for driving without license plates.
Confronted with drawn guns, Nazario questioned his treatment, stating, “I’m serving this country and this is how I’m treated? What’s going on?” To which Gutierrez, a White Latinx, replied, “What’s going on is you’re fixing to ride the lightning, son.” In addition to threatening to Taser him, the officers threatened to end his military career if he reported the incident.
Ironies abound in these incidents. Gutierrez’s treatment of Nazario raises the question of anti-Black racism within the Latinx community. Nazario’s wife, Raquel, is a cousin of Eric Garner, who died when New York City police Officer Daniel Pantaleo applied a prohibited chokehold to him while arresting him in 2014 on Staten Island. His dying words, “I can’t breathe,” became the anthem of the struggle to transform policing and the title of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards song of the year by R&B artist H.E.R.
And then there is Potter’s killing of Wright during and within a 15-minute drive of Chauvin’s murder trial.
The assault on Nazario, the possible murder of Wright, and the outlandish claims of Chauvin’s defense serve to remind us that training is not enough. Reformist policies aimed at marginal modification of police policies and tactics do not go far enough. However, change is on the horizon.
Several states, including Illinois, have or are poised to abolish police officers’ special privileges. The New Mexico Civil Rights Act, signed into law April 7, is one model for transforming policing.
The pertinent segment of the act is Section 4, “Defense of Qualified Immunity.” There, in simple, direct language, New Mexico denies a “public body or person” recourse to “the defense of qualified immunity for causing the deprivation of any rights, privileges or immunities secured by the constitution of New Mexico.” Moreover, should a citizen or resident “obtain a successful result,” the state will pay all reasonable expenses and fees.
The Maryland Police Accountability Act takes another approach. Rather than abolish qualified immunity, the law, approved Saturday when legislators overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto, restricts police use of force to “necessary” and “proportional” from the previous “reasonable.” Additionally, even complaints found unwarranted will now become part of the public record. Individuals have three years to file a complaint.
In Illinois, Tarver has introduced House Bill 1727, the Bad Apples in Law Enforcement Accountability Act of 2021. If enacted, it would do for the people of Illinois what the New Mexico Civil Rights Act has done for the people of that state. Similar to the New Mexico act, HB 1727 would eliminate qualified immunity and provide the possibility of payment of claimants’ expenses and fees, and mandates public disclosure of all judgements and settlements.
Tarver’s bill goes beyond New Mexico’s because it includes officers who fail to intervene to prevent the “deprivation of any individual rights” under the Illinois Constitution. It expands the notion of “bad apple.”
HB 1727 broadens our understanding beyond a limited focus on the 7 percent of cops who repeatedly engage in inhumane, racist and criminal activity to include the 93 percent who routinely violate their oath by protecting the wrongdoers, rather than the public.
Tarver’s “bad apples” bill also extends the time allotted to initiate civil action to five years.
Racist killer cops flourish because police culture demands other officers ignore their behavior, falsify evidence and lie in court to shield them from justice. HB 1727 will abolish the cover-ups, give municipalities the incentive to drain the swamp and make officers civically accountable.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.