Vernon Jordan died Monday. Between 1960 and 1982, The civil-rights icon was largely involved with voter registration and education. Tragically, a day after his death, the Supreme Court took up Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, a case which will likely castrate the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
As a civil-rights activist, Jordan made his greatest impact as the executive director of both the Voter Education Project and National Urban League. As head of the Urban League, he introduced “The State of Black America.” Now in its 44th year, this annual publication surveys African Americans’ socioeconomic status and political progress. However, Jordan’s most important contribution came after he became executive director of the Voter Education Project, a year before the passage of the Voting Rights Act.
He is perhaps most responsible for the dramatic rise in African American voter registration and education. When Jordan took over the education project, only 104 African Americans held elective office. A decade later, there were 3,503 Black elected officials.
Mississippi earned Nina Simone’s approbation in her 1964 protest anthem “Mississippi Goddam” in part because that year, only 7 percent of African Americans in the state were registered to vote. Four years after enactment of the Voting Rights Act, 67 percent were. As a consequence of the bill, today, 30 million Black people are registered to vote. They vote at a high rate, over 60 percent. And there are now over 10,000 Black elected officials.
Under Jordan, the education project incorporated newly elected Black officeholders. The group organized forums in which they caucused, discussed common problems and learned how to operate as elected officials.
The election of Black officeholders had immediate benefits, albeit differentiated by class. Nonetheless, Black communities saw gains in employment, income, municipal services and contracts.
In “Sharing the Prize: The Economics of the Civil Rights Revolution in the American South” (2018), economic historian Gavin Wright shows how the registration of Black voters and the subsequent election of Black officials generated increased municipal services. Similarly, in “Blacks and Social Change: The Impact of the Civil Rights Movement on Southern Communities” (2016), James W. Button reports that African American municipal employment quadrupled, and Black folks gained a quarter of supervisory positions in six Florida cities between 1960 and 2000.
Much of the advances made by the civil-rights and Black-power movements stagnated or reversed after the destruction of those movements. In most, though not all, of the quality-of-life social indicators, the racial gap is as wide or wider now than at the high tide of the Black-liberation movements of the ‘60s.
For instance, in 1975, the $8,779 median income for a Black family represented 61 percent of the median White family income of $14,268, while in 2014, the median Black family income of $43,300 was 60.7 percent of White families’ $71,300. However, Wright and Button’s point is that the racial gap in quality-of-life social indicators is large or larger contemporarily than at the height of the Black-liberation movement.
The Voting Rights Act established the context in which Black activists significantly increased the number of Black elected officials. In doing so, it facilitated Black officeholders’ improvement in Black folks’ quality of life.
In its 2013 decision in Shelby v. Holder, the Supreme Court cut off the Voting Rights Act’s right arm — Section 5, the preclearance clause. No longer obligated to submit proposed election-law changes to the Department of Justice for approval, Republican-controlled state legislatures enacted a plethora of voter-suppression measures. After the ratification of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ victory, they rushed to institute new barriers to voting. New York University’s Brennen Center for Justice counts 253 bills in 43 state legislatures designed to make it more difficult to vote.
The most significant of these new laws are two in Arizona representing two different types of voting restrictions. One requires ballots cast at the wrong precinct to be rejected. The other criminalizes the collection and delivery of ballots by anyone other than a family member, caregiver or election official.
Both laws take aim at Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bans any elective practice that “results in a denial or abridgment of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race.” Most importantly, Section 2 mandates “the totality of circumstances” be taken into account to ensure “racial minorities” an equal opportunity to vote and to vote for “representatives of their choice.” The two Arizona laws discount the conditions in which Black, Latinx and American Indians vote.
Due to Republican machinations, these groups experience “frequent changes in polling locations; confusing placement of polling locations; and high rates of residential mobility.” Judge William Fletcher also noted those groups are more often poor, older, homebound or disabled, and don’t have reliable transportation, child care or mail service. Despite these circumstances, the Supreme Court seems poised to bludgeon Section 2 and neuter the law.
With such a ruling, the court’s right-wing supermajority would also nullify Mr. Jordan’s most significant contributions to civil rights and Black empowerment.