Vote like your life depends on it — because it does
Nov. 3 will be the most consequential election in my lifetime. And more than that, exempting 1860, it is the most momentous election in the history of the U.S.
It is on par with the election of 1876. To retain the presidency, Donald Trump needs more than the “normal” mechanisms of voter suppression. For Trump to remain president, he must implement aspects of Gen. Martin W. Gary’s “Shotgun policy of 1876.”
Outlining his program, Gary declared, “The Edgefield policy, that is the shotgun policy, won the state campaign and will win in the present campaign. That policy is to tell the Negroes that the Whites are again in control of the state. ... They will vote against us at their peril. We must warn their leaders that ‘the tall poppies will fall first.’”
Gary’s strategy of intimidation, fraud and mass murder overthrew democratically elected Reconstruction governments. Badly behind in the polls, even in most battleground states, Trump and his fascist sycophants have chosen to revive Gary’s intimidation tactics.
In addition to deploying federal agents at the polls, Trump is also adopting Gary’s approach of mobilizing armed White civilian militias. In the first presidential debate, the brutish Trump ordered the Proud Boys, a violent group of “Western Chauvinists,” a euphemism for White supremacists, to “stand back and stand by.”
Additionally, Donald Trump Jr. is recruiting people to join Trump’s “election security operation” army. Anthony Caudle, a Trump acolyte and chairman and co-founder of Atlas Aegis, is recruiting a brigade of former special-ops soldiers to secure polling places and businesses in Minnesota “during the November election and beyond.” Manning the polls and communities post-voting with armed vigilantes will ignite violent confrontations across scores of states and serve as a prelude to a new civil war.
It’s easy to blame Trump, and he deserves much of it, but our position on the edge of the abyss precedes the inane racist’s assent to political power. The South and portions of states under the Voting Rights Act’s pre-clearance provisions have worked diligently for its repeal since its passage in 1965.
During the 1980s and ’90s, the dominant strategy was to dilute darker communities’ voting power through redistricting and gerrymandering. With the new millennium, the Republican Party inaugurated novel voter-suppression tactics.
Long before Trump acknowledged that “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again” if voting were made easier, Republicans had adopted voter suppression as their main electoral strategy.
Ever since the Supreme Court selected George W. Bush as president in 2000, the Republican Party has embraced a broad range of techniques making it more difficult for African Americans, American Indians and Latinx people to vote and have their votes counted.
In addition to reviving Reconstruction-era mechanisms to purge felons from voting rolls, they imposed ID requirements, issued disinformation about poll hours and reduced the number and availability of polling places and times.
And as in the wake of Reconstruction, a reactionary Supreme Court retreated from racial justice. In Holder v. Shelby (2013) and Abbott v. Perez (2018), the court’s conservative majority neutered the Voting Rights Act and upheld racially gerrymandered Texas district maps.
In 1982, the Republican Party was prohibited from engaging in vote caging and using “ballot security,” both voter-intimidation tactics. The consent decree expired in 2017, making Trump’s “security operation” possible. Additionally, in April, the five right-wing justices on the high court disfranchised voters in Wisconsin who returned their ballots late because delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant they didn’t get them until after Election Day.
However, despite Republicans’ efforts to subvert democratic norms and steal elections, the multiracial American people struck back in the 2018 midterms. While the GOP’s anti-democratic maneuvers allowed them to seize the Georgia and Florida governorships, the Democrats swept the House of Representatives. Black folk and Latinx people have demonstrated a willingness to challenge the vote thieving tactics in court and to persist for hours in long lines to cast their vote against the GOP.
In perhaps the most recent major court victory for democracy, in North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP v. Patrick L. McCrory, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nullified a North Carolina law requiring voters to show photo ID at the polls. Meanwhile, in Harris County, Texas, where Houston is located, the 34-year-old African American county clerk, Chris Hollins, launched drive-thru voting.
Hollins’ initiative countered Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s reduction of dropoff locations for absentee ballots and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s machinations to slow down mail delivery. On the first day of early voting, 128,000 people cast ballots in Harris County. That’s nearly double the number of total votes cast in 2016.
Because of the diligent resistance of Black folks and Latinx people, the Trump fascists have been forced to add violent voter intimidation to their nonviolent voter-suppression tactics. Trump’s appeal to the techniques that overthrew Reconstruction is illegal.
It violates 18 U.S. Code 594, which calls for fines and incarceration for anyone who “intimidates, threatens, coerces, or attempts to intimidate, threaten, or coerce”
a voter.
We are on the road to fascism. There are no forks or exit ramps on this road. It only runs forward and backward. It’s fascism or
the preservation of the tattered remnants of pseudo-democracy.
For Black folks and other darker people, the stakes are much greater — it’s life and death.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois; member of the Executive Council of The Association for the Study of African American Life and History, 2016-P; and member of the North End Breakfast Club. He can be reached at schajua@gmail.com.