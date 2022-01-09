To some extent, we are all to blame for gun violence. Some of us are guilty by commission, while most are responsible by omission. Capitalists and the police are most culpable. However, we are all contributors.
The White capitalist class is guilty of operating an exploitative economic system built on a foundation of anti-Black racial oppression. Black folk and other racially oppressed people are kept in place by a well-armed network of police and private citizens.
Capitalists reap enormous wealth and power from their inhumane system. The gun industry offers a window into the relationship between capitalism and racism.
In 2019, the 328.3 million people of the United States possessed more than 390 million guns. In 2020, there were 51,438 gun shops but only 36,569 grocery stores. Therefore, it’s not surprising that Black communities like Champaign’s North End are food deserts but saturated with guns.
After Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, the gun industry grew 232 percent, with the number of guns produced in the U.S. tripling and the number imported doubling. The Firearm and Ammunition Industry’s 2021 Economic Impact Report revealed that revenue from gun and ammunition sales increased from $19.1 billion in 2008 to $63.5 billion in 2020.
Each day in 2019, 106 people died from gunshots and another 210 were injured. Though deadly, guns are profitable.
The “gun-violence industry” is greater than the sale of guns and ammunition. It also includes business and home-security companies as well as medical costs for treating gun injuries. Schools fork over $2.7 billion a year to security companies. The Champaign school board recently approved a contract with AGB Investigative Services Inc. for $559,224. The gun industry rakes in another $65 billion a year from government largely through military contracts.
Psychologist Stephen A. Schwartz describes the U.S. obsession with guns as an additive psychotic behavior. His diagnosis mirrors Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s concept of “gun love.” Both identify “gun psychosis” as an overwhelmingly White male addiction. And Schwartz connects gun addition to “fear psychosis,” which he ties to anti-Black racist attitudes.
This fear is most acute among White men. Specifically, among non-unionized White men without a college degree. In 2008, such White males leaned Republican, 46 to 45 percent. By 2019, that 1-percentage-point difference morphed into a 25-percentage-point difference of 59 to 34 percent.
As previously noted, Obama’s election elicited tremendous anxiety among Whites. Sociologist Angela Stroud recalled her White male interviewees consistently saying, “He’s for free health care, he’s for welfare. ... Whatever happened to hard work?”
On the surface, these men linked Obama to what they saw as undeserving Black people receiving government handouts. At a deeper level, however, they expressed dread that Obama’s election would empower Black people, whom they feared would “threaten their families and property.” They translated their anxieties into gun purchases and support for the police and punitive policies.
The police bear a special responsibility. As Simon Balto demonstrates in “Occupied Territory,” tasked by city governments with maintaining “law and order” in an unjust society, police chose to do so in the most demeaning and brutal ways.
Law enforcement manipulated criminal law to target radical Black organizations for destruction, especially those with influence on youth. The fifth and final goal of the FBI’s COINTELPRO called for “Specific tactics to prevent” militant Black-nationalist organizations “from converting young people.” Hence, the FBI called the Black Panther Party’s free-breakfast program “a nefarious activity.” Fred Hampton was largely assassinated because of his success in politicizing Chicago’s street organizations.
After the 1992 Los Angeles Rebellion, former Panthers, led by Michael Zinzun and the Coalition Against Police Abuse, organized the gang-truce movement. In response, the FBI and local police used the technologies gained from the 1994 Crime Act to destroy the street organizations, shattering them into hundreds of small murderous “sets.”
While the bulk of the blame goes to the White capitalist class and law enforcement, the Black community also bares some blame.
Befitting their neo-colonial role, the Black middle class leads or plays a leadership role in the key public institutions — schools, public-housing authorities, and the assemblage of interlocking criminal-justice structures and municipal government — whose zero-tolerance policies have shaped the merciless outlook of gun-violence perpetrators.
Granted, some middle-class Black folks in these neo-colonial structures have diligently played defense and often defeated the worst proposals put forward by White conservatives.
And those of us who adhere to Kwanzaa’s second and fourth principles, kujichagulia na ujamaa (self-determination and socialism), must admit that we have not yet built popular structures that reach our disaffected youth or active the masses of our people.
With Kwanzaa having just ended, we must be guided by its first principle, umoja (unity). We need a broad Black united front that can garner respect and support across ideology, class, gender, nationality and sexuality. We need a peoples’ assembly through which to debate issues, strategies and tactics and democratically select approaches that empower and benefit the Black majority.
We must rebuild and reorient our institutions so they function to make our most marginalized people’s lives better. We need a united Black fund to aid the most impoverished and support liberating work.