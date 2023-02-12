Real Talk | We come fighting
In Florida, public school and university administrators, faculty and librarians live in terror. The state has become a knowledge prison. Gov. Ron DeSantis has created an anti-knowledge infrastructure. He has passed legislation, built a policing apparatus, and recruited a volunteer army to abolish academic freedom and imprison knowledge.
DeSantis has outlawed instruction on African descendant people that does not comply with conservative views. The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has constructed a bureaucratic network to force compliance with HB 7, “The STOP W.O.K.E. (Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees) Act” and the “Individual Freedom Act” (SB 148). And DeSantis has unleashed a lynch mob, his so-called “Woke busters,” which include the “Moms of Liberty” to repress knowledge on race and gender throughout the “Sunshine State.” Surprise, surprise, the “big game” they’ve targeted is not a high school AP course, but rather university-level Black/Africana Studies and diversity programming.
Earlier this week, I participated in writing the Association for the Study of African American Life and History’s (ASALH) response to DeSantis and the FDOE’s rejection of the AP African American Studies (APAAS) course and the College Board’s capitulation to conservative criticism. The stories I heard from college faculty, librarians and concerned citizens are frightening.
One Black/Africana Studies faculty member described a chilling meeting with the provost and a university legal counsel. The provost instructed them to adjust their teaching “to stick to the facts.” Then the college lawyer informed them that “they would not be able to access their courses on the Canvas system (a web-based teaching management tool) until they signed a legal document stating they would comply with HB 7.”
A person who operates a school media center informed us that violation of the law was a class 3 felony, the same as theft of a vehicle or firearm, and armed trespass. If convicted, you could be incarcerated for up to five years and fined up to $5000.
In addition to outlawing topics and interpretative theories, and criminalizing faculty, DeSantis has turned loose a lynch mob composed of Moms for Liberty (M4L) and his “Woke busters.” Both groups have harassed school personnel and school board members. Jennifer Jenkins, who defeated M4L co-founder Tina Descovich for a seat on the Brevard County School Board in 2020 reports, “I had private investigators following me around, sending death threats to me.”
In addition to threatening school board members, DeSantis’s “Woke busters” such as the Manatee Patriots serve as his “eyes and ears and boots on the ground in the schools.” They focus on banning books from secondary classrooms, media centers, and libraries. Their goal is to prevent educators from “filling the libraries with these books” or what they consider “inappropriate reading material.”
And interestingly, among the curricular changes M4L members demanded of school boards was the inclusion of “Black conservative leaders” in the curriculum.
Having had success in K-12 schools, DeSantis’ set his sights on Florida’s public university system. An ASALH colleague, Dr. Gloria Browne-Marshall, who holds a Ph.D. in history and a law degree, reported that during a recent speaking engagement at the University of South Florida, she was “briefed on governmental policies, intimidations, and proposals.” Additionally, she “interviewed a litigant in a case challenging DeSantis’ restrictive college policy.” Browne-Marshall observed, “The situation in the Black History program is very tense. . . the issue of academic freedom and teaching Black History on the college level, is being torn asunder, nationally, with DeSantis leading the charge.”
The background to Browne-Marshall’s reportage is DeSantis’ stacking of the board of trustees at the New College, a small liberal arts college in Sarasota, shortly before her arrival in early February. The new conservative majority promptly fired President Dr. Patricia Okker. Her removal was the first salvo in DeSantis’ imposition of his “Higher Education Reform” bill. DeSantis’ proposal would bar state universities from allocating funding for “diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.” It would empower presidential authority “over the hiring process.” It also enables “university presidents and boards of trustees to call a “post tenure review at any time” of any faculty member. And it would align curricula with conservatives’ interpretation of “the values of liberty and the Western tradition.”
DeSantis’ path is obvious, he’s running for president as the smart effective fascist. He intends to deliver the hide of Black/Africana Studies and programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion to his rabid followers. We will not go down without a fight. Resistance is mounting.
Black students are suing, Black liberation organizations are organizing, and Black/Africana Studies academic associations are mobilizing. The National Council for Black Studies (NCBS) holds its annual conference in Gainesville in March. ASALH meets in Jacksonville in September. NCBS’ is “Reparations, Resilience, and Restorative Justice”; ASALH’s theme is “Black Resistance.”
The Florida Coalition, a collaboration by the six ASALH branches in the state is coordinating a multipronged fightback strategy. They are building alternative autonomous educational vehicles for Black youth. The Manasota and St. Petersburg Branches’ of ASALH are launching Freedom Schools, a free community-based Saturday school program designed to improve students’ reading and literacy skills through the teaching of African American history.
We will present Florida youth with a course of history that reflects our lived experiences and the concepts and interpretative frameworks used in Black/Africana Studies. We resist every effort to restrict our voices.
We’re coming to Florida; we come fighting!
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.