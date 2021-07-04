“What go round, come round” is an African American proverb. The aphorism invokes karmic law. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s observation that the “moral arc of the universe is long, but it ultimately bends toward justice” and Malcolm X’s that “chickens come home to roost” embody this. All three adages have especial relevance for contemporary America.
The U.S. government and private American entities use a combined offensive and defensive strategy. On the one hand, they belligerently criticize other nation-states and often manufacture and exaggerate human-rights violations, especially in countries governed by darker peoples. In addition, they use their intelligence apparatuses and military might to sabotage elections, covertly undermine duly elected governments, assassinate leaders and invade or finance insurgents to overthrow governments.
On the other hand, the U.S. uses its diplomatic clout and financial power to aggressively prevent and deflect international criticism of its racist social structure. But in the words of Bob Dylan, “The Times, They Are A-Changin.’”
International bodies are increasingly investigating the U.S. for human-rights violations. The United Nations Human Rights Council’s Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent issued a critical report in August 2016. Those investigators concluded, “Racial discrimination continues to be systemic and rooted in an economic model that denies development to the poorest African American communities.” One factor for the pervasive and persistent violations of African Americans’ human rights, the group argued, was “the lack of direct applicability of international human-rights law and policies.”
In the early days of last summer’s uprisings, the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown and Philando Castile, joined by 600 human-rights groups, took the Malcolm X path. They extended the struggle beyond the limitations of civil rights and the borders of the U.S. They petitioned the human-rights council to establish a commission of inquiry “to investigate systemic racist police violence and attendant human-rights violations against people of African descent in the U.S.”
Bowing to tremendous pressure from the U.S. empire and its allies, the council faltered and stumbled, but managed to pass the issue to the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights.
Despite relentless efforts by the U.S. and its allies, that office authorized the National Conference of Black Lawyers, the International Association of Democratic Lawyers and the National Lawyers Guild to launch a commission of inquiry. These organizations selected 12 lawyers and judges from countries as diverse as the U.K., Japan, France, South Africa, Nigeria and India.
The International Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African Descent in the United States issued its report in March 2021. Not surprisingly, given the evidence, it reached similar conclusions as the working group and made comparable recommendations. It also found “a pattern and practice of racist police violence in the U.S. in the context of a history of oppression ... and the continued perpetuation of structural racism.”
It uncovered that police disproportionately use fatal force against people of African descent, especially unarmed individuals; “stop and frisk” techniques are race-based “order maintenance” or social control; and generations of Black people have suffered trauma from police brutalization, torture and killing. In its most significant discovery, the commission found “a prima facie case of crimes against humanity.”
Consequently, its most substantive recommendation to the high commissioner is that it should support a “full investigation” into “the systematic attack” on the U.S. Black population to determine whether it “constitutes gross violation of human rights” and “crimes under international criminal law.” The commission contends that should the U.S. be found to have committed crimes against humanity, other nation-states should invoke the doctrine of universal jurisdiction, which allows a nation-state to “prosecute foreign nationals.”
Any objective inquiry would find the U.S. empire guilty on both counts.
However, as the working group expressed in its 2016 report, the U.S. ratifies few human-rights treaties. And among those it signs, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, it systematically attaches “Reservations, Understandings and Declarations” that dilute or exempt U.S. citizens from filing charges or enforcement on U.S. soil.
The U.S. empire has 165,000 personnel on 800 military bases in 170 countries, and it controls the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. If these circumstances continue, it’s unlikely the U.S. will be subject to international law.
It’s too soon for justice, but as the empire’s power wanes, the truth about the U.S. is rapidly becoming known. Last summer’s uprisings changed attitudes around the world. Other nation-states are no longer afraid to speak the truth about the U.S. even though they still lack the power to effect justice.
A key to the survival and development of Black folks in the U.S. is the ability of the international community to impose implementation of human-rights treaties on the empire. This requires transformation of the empire or its continued decline. “What go round, come round.”