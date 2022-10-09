Real Talk | White supremacy in White and Black face, Part I
White supremacy is a multifaceted ideology and practice. It can be hard, overt and aggressive or soft, covert and mild. It is institutional, but it also is mediated through White and Black minds and bodies. The previous sentence may shock and confuse some. However, African American psychologists have long studied internalized racism, that is members of the subjugated darker races’ acceptance of the main viewpoints of White supremacy.
Part 1 of this two-column exploration focuses on White White supremacists. The following column will examine Black White supremacists who are running for public office and contrast them to legitimate African American candidates.
The remaining Republican and Democratic contenders for the newly redrawn 13th Congressional district reflect both sides of the White supremacist coin. Regan Deering is the multimillionaire scion of the Andreas family Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) corporate fortune. She is a garden variety contemporary Republican.
Deering is an election denier. She’s a bit more subtle than many MAGA storm troopers. However, instead of masking her views, her unwillingness to straightforwardly dismiss Donald Trump’s outlandish election fraud allegations reveals her MAGA fascist hat.
Like nearly the entire Republican Party, Deering seeks to end democracy as we’ve known it. She opposes mail-in voting and supports racist ID laws. And, of course, she supports the right-wing SCOTUS’ reactionary decision to abolish Roe v. Wade. In fact, Deering is for a nationwide ban on abortions. She may not perform the Seig Heil or Nazi salute, but she marches in rhythm with the MAGA fascists.
In contrast, her opponent, Nikki Budzinski, represents the gentler side of White supremacy. One might even say, she received Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s “benign neglect” memo, decades after he sent it to Richard Nixon.
When it comes to Black folk, Budzinski practices the White arts of evasion, erasure, addition and denial. On March 22, during an online Democratic candidate forum sponsored by Bend the Arc Jewish Action CU and co-sponsored by the Ubuntu Project CU and Indivisible Illinois, her anti-Black anxieties and animosities were on full display.
Asked by Bend the Arc, “What new action should be taken by Congress to improve safety for Jews and other marginalized communities in Illinois and in the United States,” Budzinski leapt into erasure mode. Appropriately, she strongly condemned hate crimes, saying, “This is no longer just a Jewish issue or an LGBTQ issue, this is an American issue.”
Amazingly, she did not include African Americans. More than 60 percent of all hate crimes in any given year concern “Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry,” 65 percent did so in 2020. Anti-Black incidents generally comprise more than half of the occurrences in the Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry category. In 2020, the 2,871 anti-Black incidents constituted 55 percent of such hate crimes and 35 percent of all hate-motivated attacks. In 2020, the FBI reported, anti-Black hate crimes increased by 49 percent over 2019 and “continue[d] to be the largest bias incident category.” Yet, Budzinski erased Black folk from her discussion of hate crimes.
Ubuntu’s questions, which I wrote, were the sixth and seventh asked. The first informed the candidates that Champaign-Urbana (20th), Springfield (4th) and Decatur (7th) all ranked among the top 20 worse cities for Black people to live in. We then asked, “if elected, what are your priorities, and how do you plan to drastically reduce racial disparities for Black people in the 13th?” Budzinski’s response demonstrated her evasive and additive abilities.
She began by seeming to attribute the extant racial disparities to the COVID-19 pandemic. She vowed, “to leave no people, no community behind in our recovery from COVID.” Budzinski, then dedicated herself to be a champion for the “working people in central Illinois” who “have gone too long without a champion in the 13th congressional district.”
She chose to evade the racial specificity of the question by crudely shifting to class. In Budzinski’s imagination, Black people disappear into a raceless colorblind working class.
Later, Budzinski earnestly declared to back “policies that support all working people, including, obviously, all in the Black and Brown community working-class people.” Having a difficult time saying “Black,” she immediately and continuously added “Brown” people. She then committed her efforts to employed Black and Brown people.
It never occurred to Budzinski that unemployment constitutes a major racial disparity and also contributes to the racial inequalities she was asked about.
I found the ignorance and arrogance of this soft, covert and mild White supremacist startling. Asked if elected to Congress, would she vote for H.R. 40? In her shortest answer all night, she stridently replied, “No.” Then she pivoted to her “Negro” talking points listing her colorblind working-class issues.
Budzinski denies reparations. Her simplistic dismissal of H.R. 40 means if elected to Congress, she would join a minority of Democrats, a minority of even White Democrats who oppose the reparations bill.
Considering all her offensive observations that night, perhaps her most insulting comment was her “We are all immigrants!” declaration. To be clear, Nikki, unlike your Polish ancestors, African Americans are not immigrants; we are captives who were forcibly dragged here in chains.
Nonetheless, given that her opponent is a hard, overt and aggressive White supremacist, I cannot recommend not voting for Budzinski. But I can say, “I’d rather drink muddy water” before I’ll vote for this soft, covert, mild White supremacist.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.