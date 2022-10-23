Real Talk | White supremacy in White and Black face, Part II
This is the second column on White supremacists and the midterm elections. Part 1 examined the two White White supremacists, Republican Regan Deering and Democrat Nikki Budzinski, who are seeking election to Congress.
Part 2 contrasts Black White supremacists seeking public office with authentic African American defenders of Black folk’s interests and democracy. It focuses heavily on the race for Champaign County Clerk between incumbent progressive Democrat Aaron Ammons and his conservative Republican challenger, Terence Stuber.
A record number of 81 Black candidates sought national and statewide office under the GOP banner in 2022. Many more are running for local and county office.
Today’s Black Republicans come in several shades. Some are legacies continuing a family tradition. Others believe a Black presence is needed at all tables. A meager few genuinely seek to extract the best deal possible for Black folk within a conservative policy framework. But probably most are truly MAGA Black White supremacists who pursue neoliberal policies despite their negative impact on the majority of Black people.
Many, if not most, are simply opportunists. They recognize it’s easier for them to win a Republican primary than a Democratic one. Most were recruited by White GOP leaders to run against Black Democratic officeholders. In other words, the Republican Party’s recruitment and support of Black candidates and contenders from the darker nationalities is quite cynical.
It’s contemptuous because Republican leadership recruits Black candidates mainly to run against Black officeholders. It’s cynical because Republican leadership is exploiting a profound irony — the more racially resentful anti-Black White voters are, the more likely they will vote for a Black conservative over a Black Democrat. Albeit the right-wing Black candidate must send the appropriate “conservative cues.”
Theodore R. Johnson, attorney and former speech writer for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, identifies the necessary right-wing signals. He claims wearing MAGA paraphernalia or echoing Donald Trump’s lies questioning the 2020 election’s legitimacy send the right MAGA message. I would add demonization of African American protests against police abuse and explanations of poverty and crime that emphasize alleged personal attributes rather than structural factors.
How can we distinguish between the different types of Black Republicans? Johnson contends, “we can judge them by their words and deeds.”
What type of Black Republican is Stuber? He was recruited by White Republican leadership to run against Ammons, the only African American clerk in Champaign County history. Like Deering, “the hard, overt and aggressive” White supremacist, Stuber is an election denier.
And like the incompetent, subliterate and coonish Herschel Walker, Stuber reiterates “massa” Trump’s talking points. Intimating fraud, he cast aspersions on the 2020 elections. Stuber alleged votes were not counted in Georgia and Arizona, and further declared, “Champaign County may have stopped counting. I don’t know.” But during a late August interview with The News-Gazette’s Tom Kacich, he dissembled when asked if Trump had won. Again, disingenuously claiming uncertainty, he stated, “I don’t know if he truly was the winner.”
About a month later, similar to Walker and nearly all election deniers, Stuber miraculously backtracked. Without explanation, he affirmed, “Joe Biden was legally elected president of the United States.” I find his reversal unbelievable. Indeed, I believe it’s a tactical move to deceive the electorate.
Following the anti-democracy Republican script, Stuber questions University of Illinois students voting in Champaign County. Amazingly, he seems to believe students who live in Champaign County most of the year are not really county residents. And he acknowledged to Kacich his intention to eliminate ballot drop boxes.
What kind of Black Republican is Stuber? His words and deeds indicate he’s a genuine MAGA Black White supremacist.
In contrast, Ammons has a record of fighting to transform an unjust system into one that doesn’t discriminate on the basis of race/ethnicity/religion/gender or sexuality, and which favors people over profits. I admire the man and consider him a comrade and friend. He is among a few politicians whom I trust to defend the interests of the people.
Like Malcolm X, Ammons remade himself from a lumen who preyed on the community into a defender of the people. After self-transformation, he co-led CU Citizens for Peace and Justice in their decade-long battle to make CU a more peaceful and just place to live. He continued that fight as an Urbana alderman.
Despite inheriting outdated equipment and being victimized by a politically motivated resignation of 75 percent of the staff, Ammons skillfully managed to acquire $1.5 million in state and federal grant money to replace all antiquated equipment, poll books and voter-assisted terminals.
Whereas Republican county clerks are restricting democratic processes, Ammon has expanded access to ballot. He has made it easier for people with disabilities to vote. He’s installed 11 new voting drop boxes throughout the county.
Voting by mail increased by 400 percent in 2020. Ammons also doubled the number of early-voting locations from 10 to 20.
Ammons saved the public $95,000 by merging the recorder of deeds functions into the clerk’s responsibilities. After taking on the recorder’s operations, he successfully digitized and indexed the vital records.
Despite a few initial stumbles, the record is clear: Ammons has done a phenomenal job as county clerk.
