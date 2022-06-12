Juneteenth is pregnant with historical insights. It offers several historical lessons, some invigorating, others frightening. In the main, Juneteenth offers a window into the beating heart of the African American people.
As a celebration, Juneteenth dates from Gen. Gordan Granger’s issuance of General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. Slavers in the state rejected the Emancipation Proclamation and kept Black folk in bondage even after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. Granger had to enforce abolition with the military.
The last clash between the army of freedom and the enslavers’ armed forces occurred near Brownsville, Texas, on May 3, 1865, more than a month after Lee’s April 9 surrender.
The freed people immediately celebrated emancipation, or what they called jubilee. And on the first anniversary of General Order No. 3, they routinized the celebration as Juneteenth.
The first historical lesson Juneteenth teaches is the limits of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Issued as a “necessary war measure for suppressing said rebellion,” the Emancipation Proclamation was designed to recruit freedom-seeking African Americans into the ranks of the Union Army, keep the slaveholding border states in the Union and negate British support for the Confederacy.
Thus, Lincoln identified “States and parts of States” that were “in rebellion against the United States” on Jan. 1, 1863, and declared “all persons held as slaves” within them “forever free.” He then invited freed people of “suitable condition” to join the Union war effort.
Concurrently, Lincoln’s executive order proclaimed that “States and parts of States” represented in Congress on Jan. 1, 1863, by “members chosen” by “a majority of the qualified voters” of their state as “not in rebellion.” Thus, the Emancipation Proclamation excluded enslaved persons in border states like Delaware and Kentucky. Emancipation did not occur in those states until the 13th Amendment was ratified on Dec. 18, 1865.
The Emancipation Proclamation was not a moral or ideological statement. It was an example of realpolitik. In practical terms, it could only be enforced in the “States and parts of States” controlled by the Union Army. Therefore, 250,000 African Americans remained enslaved in Texas two-and-a-half years after Lincoln issued it.
Yet rather than wait for a Union victory in their region, freedom-seeking African Americans took the initiative. In “Black Reconstruction,” W.E.B. Du Bois aptly adopts the language of labor struggle to describe the agency of the enslaved. He calls it “the general strike.” By fleeing the plantations, Black folk shifted the labor of 500,000 workers from the Confederacy to the Union. And another 200,000 Black men and women who seized their freedom accepted Lincoln’s offer to don the blue coats of the Union Army.
A third lesson we can learn from Juneteenth is that African Americans are fully capable of building an autonomous culture and civil society. The commemorations were infused with African American culture. The name itself is a contraction of “June” and “teenth” and an expression of African American Vernacular English. Singing spirituals like “Jubilee” were central to Juneteenth celebrations. One the song’s verses, “Shout my children you are free/My God brought you liberty” attests to the freedom-conscious culture of Afro-America. Additionally, “Jubilee” was usually performed in conjunction with the ring shout, an ecstatic counterclockwise dance transplanted from Africa.
Juneteenth and the other regionalized commemorations of emancipation, such as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day relied on African American institutional networks. Denied access to public space, Black folk sponsored commemorations of Jubilee in Black-controlled institutions — churches, fraternal orders — and on Black-owned land. In a scores of communities, African Americans cooperated to purchase land for the express purpose of commemorating Juneteenth. Emancipation Park in Houston and Galveston, Texas, and Booker T. Washington Park in Mexia, Texas, are representative.
Food, especially barbecue, was an essential part of Juneteenth celebrations. The word barbecue, like the cooking style, is derived from Africans. It derives from the Hausa term ”babbake.”
Celebrating Juneteenth was often dangerous. The former enslavers attacked and broke up such celebrations. Consequently, its commemoration reflects resistance to anti-Black terrorism.
Juneteenth is rooted in African American culture, was nurtured in autonomous Black institutions, and embodies resistance. Thus, it’s not surprising it was revived and emerged as the predominant commemoration of emancipation and the struggle for Black liberation during the Black Power era.
For nearly 160 years, African Americans independently maintained Juneteenth commemorations. At its core, the holy day represents Black self-determination. Its existence also exposes the Fourth of July as a White-rooted holiday. Therefore, I fear its incorporation in the U.S. consortium of holidays will distort the commemoration of emancipation and the ongoing struggle for Black liberation in two ways.
First, it will accelerate its commodification and commercialization. Second, it will facilitate its “deblackenization” and deradicalization. That is, as U.S. governmental entities gain control, they will weaken Juneteenth’s specific emphasis on African Americans. The colonizers will also seek to erase Juneteenth’s critique of the U.S. empire.
If we African American folk are ever to exercise our right to self-determination, we must define the meaning and control the practice of our holy days. We must not allow the historical lessons of Juneteenth to be erased or distorted in a foolish rush into a burning house.