’Twas two weeks before Christmas and all through the house, the creatures were stirring like crazy searching for appropriate holiday gifts. Big-screen TVs overfill a stocking, and we already recommended headphones.
- If you’re an Android person (which once would have described a scary sci-fi character), Google’s Pixel 7 offers the best value and nearly the best performance available in a non-Apple smartphone. After years of stumbling around in the smartphone wilderness, Google finally got it right at a price of $599 (with possible discounts depending upon trading in an old phone or buying through your cell carrier).
This phone looks great, sounds great, shoots great photos and incorporates so many nifty features it would take this entire column to explain them. Fortunately, its website does just that: store.google.com/us/product/pixel_7?hl=en-US. If $599 busts your budget, the Pixel 6A at $450, frequently on sale for much less, provides most of the features and performance of the new model at a bargain price.
- Most phones no longer include chargers. While nearly any charger will replenish your phone’s battery, you’ll want one that accomplishes that quickly without setting the house on fire. Select a 30-watt charger that will give your battery a boost without waiting all day. The newest, highly efficient Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology saves power while shrinking the size of the adapter.
Anker established itself as a leading name in phone chargers and the cables that go with them. The Anker 511 charger (Nano 3) is currently on sale on Amazon for about $18 in a variety of colors. The necessary cable costs almost as much as the charger. Pick an Anker cable (either USB-C for most non-Apple devices or Lightning for most Apple products) to accompany the charger. Be sure to choose a cable rated at a minimum of 30 watts. You can select various lengths from 3 to 10 feet in black or white.
- Amazon makes occasional marketing errors, recently revealing that its warehouses overflow with Alexa products. Thus, if you want an Alexa device at your beck and call, they’ve never been cheaper. Currently, it’s advertising the third-generation Echo Dot, originally priced at $40, for $15. Amazon aims to liquidate additional bargain Alexa Echo products.
- Since streaming entertainment surpassed cable packages this year, it’s easy to gift-wrap a streaming stick, such as the Roku 4K for $32, Amazon Fire 4K for $27 or Google TV Chromecast 4K for $46. If you don’t care about 4K, you can save about $10 with the standard HD versions of these products. If you like to stream first class, the Apple TV 4K is down to $129. Apple priced its predecessor at $199.
Returning to the topic in a recent column of repairing your prized electronics, we received a recommendation from a reader in Danville and from a technician who recently opened a storefront at 419 E. Main St., Mahomet.
“Computer Clinic, 122 N. Gilbert St., Danville, put a new hard drive in my computer for a wonderfully reasonable price and super fast. ... I think I was without it less than a week. I use my desktop just for email, shopping and research. They had sold me the computer maybe five or six years ago and it died one day; the new hard drive has been everything I need. Thanks for asking! I like to brag on them.”
“My name is Adam Baldwin and I run a small computer-repair business in Mahomet called Baldwin Bytes (217-689-4521). I repair computers, build custom computers, recycle old electronics and make house calls to help people with various technology-related problems. I’m 41 years old and although I haven’t lived in Mahomet my whole life, I did grow up there, so I’m local to the area. I spend a large percentage of my free time keeping up with what’s current and learning new techniques.”