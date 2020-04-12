When “social distancing” became the model behavior early during the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought of acquaintance long ago in a college humanities class with the “Decameron.”
In the mid-1300s, during the Black Death, Italian poet-storyteller Giovanni Boccaccio wrote what became the classic framework. He told of 10 wealthy young people (three men, seven women) who fled besieged Florence for an isolated country estate where they were cared for by their servants. They passed the time by telling stories.
Ten stories each, no less! One hundred stories in all that showed a full range of human nature. These continued to amuse and please a wider audience long after the Black Death had passed. As an English major, I particularly responded to one that influenced Chaucer in his framework, the “Canterbury Tales.” It is “The Pardoner’s Tale” about three foolish drunken young men who conspired to kill Death.
As I reflected on this in the retirement residence where I live, I thought of stories I had heard about a somewhat different isolation but which burned themselves into the memories of my fellow seniors — the rationing period during World War II.
The last time we were actually eating with fellow residents in the dining room, one woman recalled how puzzled she was to see her mother braid her sister’s hair and then, instead of snapping on rubber bands to hold the braid, she took up a nearby hairbrush and pulled hair from it. With these hairs she made a string for tying off the braid’s end.
“No more rubber bands available,” her mother explained. “Rubber items are no longer available to us, but all go to the war effort. Every vehicle needs rubber tires.”
A gentleman in his 90s concurred: “I haven’t thought of it in years, but I remember seeing exactly that with my mother and sister.”
We were off and running back in time.
Gasoline was strictly and severely rationed according to need. Cardboard lining in a shoe replaced worn leather soles. When shoe stitching disintegrated, you had to walk by picking up your foot and bending your ankle so as not to trip on the flapping sole.
“That feeling is still in my kinetic memory,” one woman said with a laugh.
Sugar was the item that demanded the greatest sacrifice for most children. One fudge-lover’s mother promised her she could make fudge every night after the war was over. She shouted that as she banged pie plates in her neighborhood’s victory parade in 1945. Sugar rationing was lifted in 1948.
As I write, COVID-19 isolation has become strictly defined. Each day for the first week, the boundaries shrunk. We are now limited to our floor, but may go outdoors for walks. Temperature is taken upon return. We may chat with whom we meet at the 6-foot social distance.
Housekeepers continue their weekly cleaning. Our high-school/community-college servers bring meals to our doors with cheery jottings on the plastic containers. The staff has created a “store at your door” with items like toilet paper, wipes, Purell, cookies, shampoo. My husband had told me about the same in his post-wartime Chicago suburb. Kids compressed the name and called the peddler “Storchy.”
Coffee and tea stations are by our elevators. Mylar balloons brighten the area. Lists of DVDs and in-house library books have been delivered, along with the daily mail.
Residents have actively responded. One seamstress made colorful-print masks for the meal servers. We smile to see familiar faces wearing a paisley print or a repetition of tiny pandas. Some post thanks on doors: “I’d like to adopt you all after this is over!”
On my floor, “Gail’s Art Gallery” has appeared on the wall outside the artist’s door. Her multi-faceted quilt and craft mini-murals give both aesthetic pleasure and upbeat encouragement.
For me, initial isolation disappointment resulted in an odd sense of the surreal. Now that has become the normal. I look out over a pond where two swans glide majestically; four Pekin ducks waddle, cavort, and twitch their rump feathers. Several serene mallards contrast with Canada geese flying in and out, honking and bullying.
The wakes of all the birds swimming on the pond make V’s. We all know from history what “V” stands for. May this victory come sooner rather than later.