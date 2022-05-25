Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.