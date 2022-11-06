We’ve talked a little about this before, but let’s go over it again.
Are contracts, or any of their terms, sometimes unenforceable because there is a real disparity in the bargaining power between the contracting parties?
You bet.
It’s a doctrine of law called “unconscionability.” If a contract or one of its provisions is found by a court to be “unconscionable,” it will not be enforceable. Thus, the party to the contract trying to enforce an unconscionable term will be out of luck.
The Illinois Supreme Court has long ruled that there are two flavors of unconscionability in Illinois contract law: procedural and substantive.
Procedural unconscionability is some impropriety during the process of forming the contract that deprives a contracting party of a meaningful choice. This is where a term is so difficult to find, read or understand that a party cannot be said to have been aware they were agreeing to it.
This was the case, discussed in this spot months ago, where Chicago Cubs baseball tickets had language requiring any dispute the ticket holder had with the Cubs organization to be arbitrated. It was in teeny, tiny print in a maze of words on the back of the ticket, and was vague, and only referenced details to be found on the Cubs’ website. A court found that provision procedurally unconscionable and thus unenforceable.
Substantive unconscionability concerns the actual terms of the contract. There, the law looks at the relative fairness of the obligations assumed under the contract. If the contract terms are so one-sided so as to oppress or unfairly surprise an innocent party, there is an overall imbalance in the obligations and rights imposed by the bargain, or a significant cost-price disparity. In legalese, this is also called a “contract of adhesion.”
And a court might find a contract or some of its terms unconscionable both procedurally and substantively.
Not all unequally bargained contracts are legally unconscionable, though they might seem like they should be. Many agreements have nonnegotiable terms with the other party which are in fine print with language the average schmuck might not understand. Such contracts, though, are a fact of modern life. Credit cards, rental cars, land and cellular phone service, home furnishing and appliance purchases, personal or business loans, and other purchased products and services are contracts everybody engages in.
Unconscionability is a fine line that courts dance around.
It hinges on how unequal is the unequal bargaining power between the contracting parties, and how bad is it for consumers (or businesses) to get ‘adhered’ to a contract-of-adhesion so as to make undesirable public policy if such agreements are enforceable.
If a contract term is contrary to a specific law, that term is unenforceable. So. if a contract says you waive making any claim under the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act, and the other contracting party may have violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act (which protects contracting parties from fraud or deception) in the entering into or performance of the contract, that waiver is unenforceable.
Why? Because it’s unconscionable to enforce contract language the law says “no” to.
And unconscionable is what some observers have noted this column to be.
Certainly unintelligible.