You’ve surely heard the recent news that the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal actions by ex-President Donald Trump in his possession of government documents after he left office, and/or his possible obstruction of justice.
What is the law regarding appointments of special prosecutors? What is a special prosecutor?
Guess what? In federal law, there is no such law. Used to be, but not for a long time now.
A special prosecutor (sometimes also called an independent counsel or special counsel) is an appointment used by government prosecutors when there is a conflict of interest of the prosecutor pursing some civil or criminal against someone in the governmental entity of which the prosecutor serves.
In Merrick’s case, the U.S. attorney general is the chief prosecutor of federal law on behalf of the U.S. government.
Special prosecutors have been used on several occasions among U.S. presidential administrations. Presidents Grant, Garfield, Theodore Roosevelt, Coolidge and Truman have all had special prosecutors appointed to investigate possible criminal shenanigans of individuals employed by or holding some office in those presidents’ administrations.
In 1976, the U.S. Congress passed the Special Prosecutor Act (later called the Independent Counsel Act), which established formal rules for the appointment of a special prosecutor by the U.S. Justice Department.
This legislation followed on the heels of the Watergate scandal where sitting President Richard Nixon fired or directed the firing of special prosecutors who were investigating a burglary by Republican operatives of Democratic Party headquarters in the Watergate hotel in Washington, D.C., in 1972.
The 1976 law was famously used to appoint a special prosecutor in an investigation which resulted in the impeachment of president Bill Clinton in 1998.
The law last expired in1999 and has not been revived by Congress since.
Under Illinois law, each county has a chief prosecutor, called a state’s attorney. A state’s attorney can ask the judge overseeing a case to withdraw from the action and have a special prosecutor appointed if there is an actual or potential conflict of interest of the state’s attorney, or the state’s attorney can’t otherwise act in prosecuting or investigating a case.
A judge on his/her own can also appoint such special prosecutor if the judge believes such conditions exist.
While U.S. law is now silent regarding special prosecutor appointments, the U.S. Justice Department has internal regulations governing the appointment of such counsel. Its criteria are: (a) there might be present i) a conflict of interest for the Justice Department or ii) other extraordinary circumstances; and (b) under the circumstances, it is in the public interest to appoint Special Counsel.
The attorney general sets the subject matter to be investigated or prosecuted by the special counsel.
In the Trump investigation, no conflict of interest exists — Trump is not the current boss of Garland or the justice Department since Trump is not a sitting president.
But Garland announced he thought it in the public interest to so appoint one.
And while there is no conflict of interest, the circumstances are certainly extraordinary for an outgoing president to take with him oodles of docs in possible violation of the U.S. Espionage Act and/or the Presidential Records Act.
But then, what hasn’t been extraordinary about ex-POTUS 45?