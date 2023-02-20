The Law Q&A | Another week, another tax credit
Last week, we discussed child tax credits, which give tax credits for taxpayers with qualifying dependents. Another credit you might qualify for is the earned income tax credit. This tax credit helps low-to-moderate-income workers and families pay less tax and maybe increase their refund. And you can get it with no dependents.
Qualification and amount is figured on your adjusted gross income and the number of dependents, and other criteria. Income has to be earned as wages or from business. Income from interest or dividends, pensions, annuities, Social Security, unemployment benefits, alimony or child support, or working as an inmate in a jail or prison, does not qualify.
The 2022 income cap to qualify for this tax credit if single, head of household (single and pay for more than half the cost of the household) or widowed is: no dependents, $16,480; one dependent, $43,492; two dependents, $49,399; and three or more, $53,057.
If married filing jointly, then the income cap with no kiddies is $22,610, with one is $49,622, with two is $55,529, and with three or more is $59,187.
If your income qualifies you, then the 2022 earned income tax credit based on the number of dependents is: no qualifying dependent, $560; one qualifying dependent, $3,733; two qualifying dependents, $6,164; three or more qualifying dependents, $6,935. Those in the military and clergy get special rules.
Oh, by the way, the other things you have to meet to qualify (nothing is simple in American tax law) is have investment income below $10,300 in tax year 2022; have a Social Security number by the due date of your 2022 return (including extensions); be a U.S. citizen or a resident alien all year; not file Form 2555 (Foreign Earned Income); and meet certain rules if you are separated from your spouse and not filing a joint tax return.
To claim the tax credit, you and your spouse (if filing jointly) also must be U.S. citizens or resident aliens.
If you or your spouse were a nonresident alien for any part of the tax year, you can only claim the tax credit if your filing status is married filing jointly and you or your spouse is a U.S. citizen with a valid Social Security number or a resident alien who was in the U.S. at least six months of the year you’re filing for and have a valid Social Security number.
You can claim the tax credit if you are married, not filing a joint return, had a qualifying dependent who lived with you for more than half of 2022, and either of the following apply: you lived apart from your spouse for the last six months of 2022, or you are legally separated according to your state law under a written separation agreement or a decree of separate maintenance and you didn’t live in the same household as your spouse at the end of 2022.
If your dependent is also the qualifying dependent of another person, only one of you may claim the dependent for the tax credit and related dependent tax benefits.
Next time, we will discuss the rules for who gets the credit if more than one qualifies, especially in divorces in Illinois.
And we’ll chat on the status of whether state rebates are federally taxable.
What fun. Stay tuned: Same Bat time, same Bat channel.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.