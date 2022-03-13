The Law Q&A | As county judge knows, double jeopardy is no game
A few weeks ago, we discussed the case of an Adams County judge in a bench trial finding a defendant guilty of sexual assault.
Then the judge reversed his guilty finding so as to set the defendant free.
The judge claimed he did this for the purpose of avoiding having to sentence the defendant to a mandated prison term the judge did not agree with.
The Illinois attorney general asked the Illinois Supreme Court to step in to order the judge to reimpose his original guilty finding. The court declined to do so, citing that it would be a violation of double jeopardy rights.
What is double jeopardy?
No, we are not talking about a question in the popular game show where a correct answer (or question) wins you double the amount you are playing for. We are talking about a right found in both the federal and state constitutions (including Illinois).
It prohibits a government from retrying or resentencing a person for committing an alleged crime in which they were already tried or sentenced on.
Once a person has been acquitted, convicted or punished for a particular crime, they cannot be prosecuted or punished again for the same crime. This principal of law is rooted in the idea that the all-powerful government with its resources should be stopped from using its power to wrongly convict innocent persons; protect folks from financial and emotional damage of multiple prosecutions; prevent the government from simply ignoring trail decisions it did not like; and stop the government from repeatedly bringing harsher charges against defendants to get a harsher sentence.
However, the double jeopardy right bars only one particular governmental entity from repeatedly trying or sentencing a person.
It does not stop other governmental entities from pursing their own charges arising from that same alleged act or event.
Thus, if defendant Donald T. is charged with, say, some act of fraud by a state government and gets acquitted, that does not prevent the feds from charging Donnie with a violation under federal law arising from that same act or occurrence.
The idea there is that one sovereign shouldn’t have its toes stepped on by another sovereign who might get to the courthouse first. Except for certain very limited exceptions involving misconduct in the court process (jury tampering, say), a sovereign gets only bite at the apple.
So, if Donnie T. is acquitted but afterward new evidence is discovered not available at time of trial, tough.
A notable example of this was in the case of the murder of the Black teenager, Emmitt Till, in Mississippi in 1955. Two White men were tried under Mississippi law and acquitted by a White jury.
The acquitted thereafter admitted to the murders. They could not be charged again because of the constitutional double jeopardy protection afforded them.
At that time, there was no federal offense they could be charged with.
So, too, in the Adams County case, the Illinois Supreme Court found double jeopardy applied even though the court noted that the judge’s reversing his own finding of guilt just to avoid imposing the required punishment was profoundly wrong.
In the game of life, the defendant there was the winner of that double jeopardy.
And his victim, the tragic loser.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.