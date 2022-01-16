The Biden administration has made news in implementing policies to get COVID-19 testing kits to more people. What is the current law on paying for test kits by consumers and health insurers?
New regulations are being implemented to control costs of such kits. They arise out of the passage by Congress in 2020 of legislations declaring the pandemic a national crisis.
Congress thus passed the First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). These acts set up a regulatory scheme under the authority of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to administer oversite on coverage of the costs of COVID-19-related illness by health insurers and providers.
Now, private insurers must cover the cost of eight at-home coronavirus tests per household member per month.
The DHHS has also issued rules that test kits can be gotten at their health plan’s “preferred” pharmacies and other retailers with no out-of-pocket costs. Insureds can also buy tests elsewhere and file claims for reimbursement, as with normal medical care.
The HDDS also now imposes upon out-of-network test providers a cap of $12 per test. And if a health plan does not establish a network of “preferred” retailers where tests are covered up front, the plan will be responsible with no limit on price.
For test purchases on or after Jan. 15, health insurers are required to cover over-the-counter tests without a prescription from a health provider. This bolsters the already established rule that tests ordered or administered by health providers (either at doctors’ offices or other public sites) must be covered by the insurance carrier without any co-pays or deductibles.
All this is in response to the skyrocketing demand for tests arising from the recent explosion of virus variants. Such home-test costs have ranged from $14 to $34, typically sold in packs of two, thus making them prohibitively expensive for some folk. The spike in the omicron mutation has exhausted the shelves of pharmacies and health clinics across the nation.
Less than half of the entire population of the U.S. has private health insurance, while many millions have no coverage at all. The DHHS is working on a plan to deliver 500 million free rapid tests to those citizens who order them. That plan is to start later in January.
The regulations are unclear as to how insurers will require requests for reimbursement. Nor is there a current rule by the DHHS on a time limit for reimbursement by carriers to their insureds. Nor at this writing are there any rules as to how many tests each household is allowed to order in the soon-to-come distribution of the free test kits.
Many states have or are passing laws regarding the costs and distribution of test kits. To the extent such laws do not provide as much benefit to consumers, the federal regulations prevail.
Many citizens have been resistant to taking the vaccine. We shall see if the policy of getting more test kits to the population can be another avenue of escape from the winter plow of COVID-19.