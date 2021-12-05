Here’s something I know is keeping you up at night during the holidays when your heating bill is skyrocketing because the windows in your home leak air like the Titanic’s hull leaked water: Can I sue the contractor who built this rathole for breach of implied warranty of habitability?
Not unless you have privity of contract with the builder.
What, you ask, does any contract have to do with going to the privy?
No, it’s privity of contract, not privy. It is a legal doctrine meaning that a contract (which is an exchange of promises to do something or refrain from doing) does not give a right or impose a duty upon any person who is not a party to the contract or succeeds to the rights of the contracting party. The idea is that only parties to a contract should be able to sue to enforce their right for the other party’s breach of the contract.
Implied warranty of habitability is a court-created policy. It says that in any construction contract for a home, the builder gives an implied promise to the contracting buyer/owner (implied because the law imposes it whether specifically agreed to or not) that the premises are built to be reasonably suitable for habitation. The purpose of this doctrine is to protect the property owner from latent defects after construction is done and the house bought. Latent defects are defects that could not have been discovered by the purchaser exercising reasonable care on viewing the property.
Having no electrical power, having leaks in the plumbing, the roof or windows, or having exterior doors with gaps big enough at the bottom for Amazon drivers to pass your Christmas packages through can all make the premises unsuitable for habitation.
But what if the owner did not contract directly with the builder? This was the situation of a condominium association suing a contractor who built a condo complex. After construction, leaks occurred in the water lines supplying the complex. An Illinois appellate court ruled that the association had no privity of contract with the builder and thus couldn’t sue for breach of implied warranty of habitability.
It based its finding on an Illinois Supreme Court ruling that owners cannot sue subcontractors of a general contractor who worked on their home. The owner contracted with the general, not the sub.
The condo builder contracted with the original developer of the condos. After all the condo units were sold, the developer corporation dissolved and the condo association was formed.
Since the current association never contracted directly with the builder, it had no right to sue for breach of implied warranty.
A party can have privity of contract if that party takes over the contractual rights of the original contracting party. This can be done by the giving of the contract rights to another either by agreement or operation of law, or by inheritance.
The condo owners didn’t inherit or get an assignment of the developer’s rights under its contract with the builder.
Their claim was thus flushed down the potty in the legal privy for lack of privity.
So, please close the defective door. We’d like a little privity while we’re in the privy.