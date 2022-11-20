The Law Q&A | Breaking down lawsuits filed to challenge end of cash bail
What is going on with lawsuits filed against the new Illinois no-cash bail law, and what are those suits all about?
A few weeks ago, we discussed Illinois’ Pretrial Fairness Act, which abolishes cash bail for criminal defendants starting Jan. 1. It is part of the sweeping SAFE-T Act criminal-justice reform law.
This summer, prosecutors and some sheriffs from 58 Illinois counties filed lawsuits to ask their courts to declare the Pretrial Fairness Act in violation of the Illinois Constitution. If so ruled by the courts, that means the law, or at least parts of it, would not go into effect.
The Illinois Supreme Court, acting under its authority as granted by the Illinois Constitution to administrate all Illinois courts, recently consolidated all 58 lawsuits into the suit pending in Kankakee County. This allows one trial judge in Kankakee to hear the arguments and make a ruling, with one intermediate appellate court to then hear an appeal by the losers. Otherwise, we’d have a potpourri of trial judges and several appellate courts making who knows how many conflicting rulings, thereby creating legal chaos.
Procedurally, the prosecutors and sheriffs sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, the principal enforcers of Illinois law. For a flourish of legal salad dressing, some prosecutors and sheriffs have also named the speaker of the Illinois House and president of the Illinois Senate.
The lawsuit claimants make various arguments, but all have three principal legal-salad-dressing flavors.
First, they claim the law is in violation of the state Constitution requiring legislation to “be confined to one subject.” In addition to cash bail, the law, among other things, allows for decertification of cops, requires police to wear cameras, and amends electronic monitoring laws and the Crime Victims Compensation Act.
Second, they claim that elimination of cash bail is a violation of the Illinois Constitution, which says persons “shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.”
Finally, the law was passed in a matter of hours. A bill is supposed to be in front the Legislature for at least three days.
In response to the three arguments, we suspect the good governor and attorney general will rebut the first point by noting the entire act deals with the single subject of the criminal-justice system -- police making arrests and defendants detained after arrest. The Illinois Constitution does not define what “one subject” is. This is the job of the courts in interpreting the law. One person’s “one subject” might be another person’s “23 subjects.”
The provision requiring cash bail having sureties is arguably for the benefit of detainees ensuring the ability to get out of jail until trial. The act expands on that right.
The three-day thing may not fly either. Legislative procedural errors are often found by courts to be harmless in application.
But we shall see what happens.
Parties challenging the constitutionality of legislation bear a high burden. Laws are presumed to be constitutional, and so successful challenges to constitutionality are rare in federal and state courts.
Military theorist Carl Clausewitz wrote that war is politics by other means. Well, litigation is politics by other means. Right now, predominantly Republican prosecutors and sheriffs challenging a law passed principally by Democrats is political war at its fiercest.
