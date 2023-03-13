Can airlines bump you (deny boarding) when overbooked on seats? If so, what are your rights?
The U.S. Department of Transportation does not make bumping illegal for airlines, but does impose lots of rules to protect flyers in the event of overbooking.
If more tickets are sold than seats are available shortly before departure, airlines must ask passengers to voluntarily give up their seat in exchange for compensation — money or vouchers. There’s no limit to such compensation and passengers can bargain their own deal.
If an airline offers a reduced rate ticket, free ticket or voucher to you to fly on a different flight, it must tell you about any and all restrictions that may apply before you decide whether or not to give up your reserved space on the current flight.
But if there aren’t enough volunteers, that is when an airline can bump you. And it can do so with its own criteria, such as a passenger’s check-in time, the fare paid, or their frequent flyer status. The criteria cannot cause any unjust or unreasonable disadvantage such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender, i.e., civil rights discrimination violations under federal or state law.
After you’ve boarded, you can’t get bumped except for a safety reason or health risk, including your behavioral problems that creates disruption or safety issues for others.
Can you get compensated for being involuntarily bumped?
You must get compensated if you have a confirmed reservation and have timely checked in, and are on-time at the departure gate, and the airline can’t get you to your destination within an hour of the original time.
A one-to-two-hour arrival delay will get you double the one-way price of the flight you were bumped from, up to a maximum of $775. More than two hours’ delay will get you four times the one-way value of your bumped flight, up to $1,550. International flight compensation is the same, but the delay time is double — one to four hours is 200 percent of the ticket; over 4 hours is 400 percent, all with the same maximum caps.
If you are entitled to compensation, it must be offered at the airport the same day. If the airline gives you substitute transportation from the airport before payment is made, it must pay you within 24 hours of the bump.
Airlines don’t have to pay you for aircraft changes for operational or safety reasons; if you were on a chartered flight; or for flight changes departing from foreign countries (although the European Commission has its own bumping rules, so you might have rights under those).
The rules just discussed are required under USDOT regulations. Again, you can always negotiate something better. In stiff competition with other airlines for passengers, your leverage is an airline’s desire to maintain good will for PR purposes.
Of course, their leverage is that there are comparatively few airlines to choose from — especially if your community does not have many airlines using the airport that’s closest to you.
We’re all anxiously waiting on getting those flying cars everyone is always talking about.
Then it’s up, up, and away in my beautiful BMW balloon. Just don’t bump into me because you’ve been bumped by an airline.