What are the laws for transporting firearms in Illinois? And does one still need to get a firearm owner’s identification card (FOID card) to possess guns or ammo?
You can possess a gun under Illinois law in four areas of law by which firearm ownership is governed — the Criminal Code, the Wildlife Code, the Firearm Owner’s Identification Code and the Firearm Concealed Carry Act. The rules for toting around weapons are as follows:
When transporting a heater, you must have a valid FOID card, and the weapon must be either 1) broken down in a non-functioning state, 2) not immediately accessable, 3) carried as required under the Illinois Firearm Concealed Carry Act by a person with a valid FOID card or 4) unloaded and enclosed in a case, a gun-carrying box, shipping box or other container. A valid case or container is a case that completely encloses the firearm. Holsters won’t cut it.
Non-residents in the state need not have an Illinois FOID card, but to lawfully tote guns around in Illinois, they must be authorized under the laws of their resident state to possess firearms. And, in transporting them in Illinois, the foreign resident has to comply with the four methods noted above.
If the non-resident leaves their vehicle unattended with the weapon in it, it has to be stored in a case in the locked vehicle or in a container that is locked and out of view. A lockable glove compartment or console that completely encloses the gun and ammo, the trunk of the vehicle or a firearm-carrying box, shipping box or other container will do.
While the non-resident need not have an Illinois Concealed Carry License to carry their gun, they must have a valid concealed carry license from their home state. If their home state doesn’t have such a law, then the only way a non-resident can transport the firearm in Illinois without an Illinois conceal carry license is when it’s broken down, encased or is not immediately assessable.
So, too, if a resident of Illinois has a concealed carry license from another state, that will not be recognized under Illinois law. If you are an Illinois resident, you must get an Illinois concealed carry license to carry your heater on your person. You have 60 days after getting an Illinois driver’s license to apply for a FOID card.
As authorized by state law, municipalities can further restrict the transportation of firearms. So, check your local listings.
To possess ammo, Illinois residents must have a FOID card or Illinois Conceal Carry License. The location of ammo transported is not regulated if the gun is legally possessed and transported, but ammo can’t be in a case with a gun unless the gun is unloaded.
FOID’s future hangs in the balance, however. In a criminal case in White County, a trial judge there ruled the FOID law was not intended to apply to guns kept in the home, and in any event was unconstitutional under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. At this writing, that ruling has been appealed by the state and is in the crosshairs of an appellate court.
Stay tuned, and keep your powder dry.