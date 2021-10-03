Hey all you tire-chalked parking violators, listen up.
Can a city give you a ticket for overstaying the posted hours of free parking by having chalked your tires to prove you haven’t moved in that allotted time?
Not in Michigan, Ohio or Kentucky.
A federal court of appeals which covers those states has ruled that chalking tires to track parking violations without a warrant is an unreasonable search and seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Warrants, by the way, are authorizations to search issued by a judge upon a showing by authorities of evidence sufficient to create a reasonable suspicion that a crime has occurred.
There are two ways an unreasonable search and seizure might be had.
The first is when the government invades an area in which a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.
The other is when governmental invasions are accompanied by physical intrusions. In that case, a search occurs when the government 1) trespasses upon a constitutionally protected area and 2) does so to obtain information.
Putting chalk to tire sure sounded to the court like a trespass.
Trespass has long been recognized as intentionally causing one’s property to come into contact with another. The chalk, held in the hand by the parking Nazi, is intentionally put to the victim’s rubber tire by the parking Nazi.
The trespass must be done to attempt to find something or obtain information. Well, of course the chalking is done to identify if a car is parked in the same location for a certain period of time.
So, if a trespass has occurred, then a court has to decide if the trespass was unreasonable. That’s based in large measure on an expectation of privacy.
A reasonable privacy expectation with one’s vehicle is no less than other personal property. Police can search vehicles without a warrant but only if they have a reasonable suspicion that the vehicle contains evidence of a crime. With a meter-less parked car, no suspicion of overextended parking has occurred. Warrantless searches without so much as individualized suspicion of a violation of the law is thus a no-no under the Fourth Amendment.
One exception to this is if the search was done to protect the public from a safety risk, and delay in searching increases that risk.
A car parked in a spot intended for cars to be parked does not create a hazard or impediment to traffic or pedestrians, nor was a public hazard increased by the delay of the search.
Another exception to warrantless searches is if there’s a governmental need of regulation where a program is designed to serve special needs beyond the normal need for law enforcement.
Examples of this are checkpoints near borders to curb undocumented immigration; sobriety checkpoints aimed at removing drunk drivers from the road; or drug and alcohol testing of student-athletes, federal employees seeking promotions or railway employees involved in accidents.
But, again, there’s no general public safety hazard present by a parking violation.
So, your tire has been chalked, you might consider rubbing the chalk off and hanging around another hour or two.
Or, before a ticket issues, you can move your car to a new spot like many God-fearing parking cheaters have always done.