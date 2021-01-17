With Congress overriding the president’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act bill on New Year’s Day, now’s a good time to discuss how U.S. presidential vetoes and Illinois gubernatorial vetoes work.
Under the U.S. Constitution, legislation passed by Congress must then be submitted to the president for his/her approval. Article I, Section 7 of the Constitution says that if the president objects to the bill, he or she is to notify Congress of his objection. If the House of Representatives and the Senate each vote by at least a two-thirds majority to re-approve the law in spite of the presidential objection, then the bill becomes law. This is known as overriding the president’s veto.
Under Section 7, the president has 10 days from the time the bill is officially presented to him/her to either sign or object. If the president does neither in that 10-day period (excluding Sundays), then the bill becomes law.
However, if during that 10-day period Congress adjourns without the president signing approval, then the bill dies completely. Congress would have to reconvene and start over in both houses through the normal legislative procedures to recreate the bill.
This was the crisis posed by the Coronavirus Relief Act recently passed. If Donald Trump had sat on the bill during his 10 days, Congress most certainly would be considered adjourned because by law it would come to an end after Jan. 2. As it was, Trump signed at the last moment, and the bill became effective.
Under the Illinois Constitution, the governor likewise must sign legislation passed by both chambers of the General Assembly. Article IV, Section 9 of the Illinois Constitution requires the bill be given to the governor for approval within 30 days of passage. If not objected to by the governor within 60 days of presentment, it automatically becomes law. If the legislature is adjourned or recessed, the governor has 60 days to then send his veto to the secretary of state.
If vetoed, both houses of the General Assembly override by a two-thirds vote in each house within the time limits in Section 9.
The Illinois Constitution allows line-item vetoes by the governor. If a particular item in a bill is vetoed, that veto can be overridden in the same manner as a bill entirely vetoed. The rest of the bill not vetoed immediately becomes law.
However, if the governor reduced an item in a bill (funding, for example), that amount can be restored by each house overriding the reduction by a simple majority, and the original bill amount becomes law.
Additionally, the governor can return a bill to the legislature with recommended changes. A majority vote in each chamber may incorporate the recommended changes, which the governor must then approve or it is considered a veto.
The U.S. congressional veto-override on the defense bill was the first (and last) veto-override of the Trump administration.
An ironic end to a president whose re-election bid was vetoed by the electorate. And after dozens of lawsuits by POTUS 45, no court overrode that veto. Nor could a riotous mob at the U.S. Capitol.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.