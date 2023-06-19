Can you serve as president of the United States or as a U.S. senator or representative if you’re convicted of a crime? Or as a state governor or a state legislator?
Sure can. And sure cannot.
There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution barring a person from running or being elected to office because of a criminal conviction.
The only qualification for being U.S. president under Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution is that one is a natural born U.S. citizen, a resident of the U.S. for at least 14 years and be at least 35 years old.
For U.S. senators, Article I, Section 3, Clause 3 says you must be at least 30, a U.S. citizen for at least nine years and an inhabitant of the state from which you are elected. While the Senate qualifications clause expressly requires inhabitancy at the time of the election, Congress has interpreted the clause to require that senators meet age and citizenship qualifications only at the time they take the oath of office.
For U.S. congressional representatives, Article I, Section 2, Clause 2 requires you be 25, been a U.S. citizen for seven years and, when elected, also be an inhabitant of the state you are representing.
In none of the above offices is there a qualifier that the person not be convicted of any crime.
And the U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land, so no state law or other federal congressional law can overrule these criteria.
Arkansas voters once tried to pass a law setting term limits on their federal representatives. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down that law as unconstitutional. It ruled that states could not add qualifications for federal congressional candidates. The federal Constitution sets the qualifications for federal office, and so criteria changes can only be by amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
We should note there is one other qualifier for federal office holders that is in the Constitution. The 14th Amendment added after the Civil War bars those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. from being president, vice president, senators or representatives.
The point about the federal Constitution having the only criteria for office is so that states can’t game the system by coming up with their own rules that might benefit their candidates or the party controlling their state.
However, states can still have their own laws for filing the appropriate and timely paperwork so a candidate can be placed on the ballots in that state for federal office elections. The states are authorized under the U.S. Constitution to run elections for federal offices.
And speaking of the states, each has its own constitution setting forth qualifications for holding state and local office. Many do disqualify from elected office anyone convicted of felonies. Illinois is among those.
So, if POTUS 45 is convicted in New York for financial fraud or in Florida for violations of the Espionage Act or obstruction of justice, he will be disqualified from being governor of the Land of Lincoln.
But then, the Land of Lincoln’s track record of its former governors with felony convictions is messier than pig tracks. And you can take that to the trough.