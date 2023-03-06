OK, education administrators and all you college kids interested in being substitute teachers, pay attention to this lecture. What is the new Illinois law regarding college students being able to be substitute teachers in primary education schools?
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, anyone attending an accredited college, or is in an educator preparation program (approved per Illinois Department Education rules), and has earned 90 hours of course credit, is eligible to be a substitute teacher in all grades in Illinois public schools from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 (high school senior classes).
To be a substitute teacher prior thereto, one must have had at least an undergraduate degree from college. Ninety hours is approximately 3/4ths the way through an undergraduate degree (typically completing 120 hours gets you the prize).
This law also supplements existing law regarding Short-Term Substitute Teaching Licenses, which such law will expire on June 20. That law allows applicants to be a short-term substitute teacher with only an associate degree or have completed at least 60 credit hours from a regionally accredited institution of higher education.
An individual holding a Short-Term Substitute Teaching License may teach no more than five consecutive days per licensed teacher who is under contract. For teacher absences lasting six or more days per licensed teacher who is under contract, a school district may not hire an individual holding a Short-Term Substitute Teaching License.
There is no limit on the number of days that a regular substitute teacher may teach in a single school district, except regular subs can’t teach for more than 90 school days for any one licensed teacher under contract in the same school year. A substitute teacher who holds a Professional Educator License or Educator License with stipulations can’t teach more than 120 school days for any one licensed teacher under contract in the same school year. This rule does not apply to any city with more than half a million people (i.e., Chicago).
But take note, if you’ve had your Professional Educator License or Educator License with Stipulations suspended or revoked, you can’t get a Short-Term Substitute Teaching License.
By the way, substitute teachers may only teach in the place of a licensed teacher who is under contract with the employing board. If there is no licensed teacher under contract because of an emergency situation, then a district may employ a substitute teacher for no more than 30 calendar days per each vacant position in the district if the district notifies the appropriate regional office of education within five business days after the employment of the substitute teacher in the emergency situation.
An emergency situation is one where an unforeseen vacancy has occurred and (i) a teacher is unable to fulfill his or her contractual duties or (ii) the teacher capacity needs of the district exceed previous indications, and the district is actively engaged in advertising to hire a fully licensed teacher for the vacant position.
So, there you have it, class. Apparently, school districts have suffered too many goodbyes from substitute Mr. Chips without replacements coming in. No reason, then, a few snot-nosed undergrads can’t fill the gap to keep snot-nosed primary education students occupied with the snotty excitement of learning.
Class dismissed.