Among the housing crises in this nation caused by forest fires and hurricanes is the continuing legal crisis of residential tenants greatly behind on rent from last year’s COVID-19-induced economic calamity.
What is the current situation of Illinois landlord rights to proceed with residential evictions during this continuing pandemic?
First, the Federal Centers for Disease Control had issued a moratorium on enforcing any court-ordered residential evictions for tenants behind on rent caused by a loss of income, and those persons were located in areas with a high rate of virus transmission.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued an order barring the moratorium until a full trial on the merits is heard in a suit filed by an association of landlords challenging the moratorium.
The court ruled that the CDC was not likely to be found to be authorized to issue such a moratorium under current law. Accordingly, at this moment, no nationwide eviction moratorium is in effect.
The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a letter to courts nationwide recommending evictions be paused in cases where applications for rent assistance are pending. The letter has no force of law, however.
Second, in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s moratorium halting evictions of residential tenants who have annual income below a certain amount and fell behind on their rent payments because of the pandemic ended in July. Landlords are now free to file suits to evict.
However, the governor has issued another emergency order through Sept. 18 prohibiting enforcement of any court-ordered eviction for such class of tenants. The governor’s office announced he intends to extend that moratorium to Oct. 3.
Thus, new suits can be filed, but any court order for possession of the premises against that category of tenants cannot be enforced.
More than that, in tandem with the governor’s moratorium, the Illinois Supreme Court has extended to Sept. 18 its administrative order issued last month that prohibits prosecuting to conclusion any pending residential eviction suits against the protected category of tenants defined under the governor’s moratorium.
This new order does allow landlords to contest the truthfulness of tenants who claim they are in the protected category, or where rental assistance is clearly not viable — and thus there is no reason to delay trial.
The Illinois Supremes have directed trial judges to generally defer to the rental assistance programs for eligibility determinations and only substitute their own assessments when the matter is clear and free from doubt.
Again, the purpose of slowing down suits or barring the kicking out of tenants is to slow the putting of bodies into the streets all at once, which might thereby increase the spread of COVID-19.
It also affords time for such qualified tenants to obtain funding from governmental sources to pay the landlords.
Regardless, all these moratoriums and administrative orders in no way ever relieved tenants from their monetary obligations to pay rent.
As long as the virus and its variants swirl among the population like a raging forest fire or hurricane, the law will struggle to keep up with the swirling interests of landlords needing to get income, tenants needing to keep roofs over their heads and humanity needing to evict the virus from the planet.