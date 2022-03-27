The Law Q&A | Explaining the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act
What is the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act?
This month, with a vote of passage in the Senate, both houses of the U.S. Congress have now passed the first federal anti-lynching law. The bill is named in memory of Emmitt Till, the 14-year-old Black teenager brutally murdered by two White men in Mississippi in 1955.
The new bill amends existing federal law criminalizing as a hate crime any willful act causing physical injury to any person by use of any fire, firearm, explosives, incendiary devices or other dangerous weapon, and the attempt was because of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.
The new bill provides that it is considered lynching if one person conspires with another to perform the aforementioned violent acts. The conspiracy defined under the act also includes attempts at kidnapping or sexual assault. Punishment is up to 30 years in prison plus fines.
To fall under federal jurisdiction, the bill requires that the perpetrator conducted such offenses during the course of or the result of traveling across a state line or national border; used a channel, facility or instrument of interstate or foreign commerce; used firearms, explosives, incendiary devices or weapons that moved in interstate commerce; or the conduct interfered with a victim’s economic activity or otherwise interfered with interstate commerce.
Between the 1870s and 1951, over 4,700 people were killed in lynchings in the United States. The vast majority of those occurrences were Blacks murdered by Whites.
Federal anti-lynching legislation has been attempted for almost a century and a half. Nearly 200 federal bills were sponsored. All ultimately languished or were defeated because of Southern political opposition. The need for federal protection was apparent to many because White-controlled Southern states were not prosecuting, or were not getting convictions of, lynching perpetrators.
Indeed, in 1922, 1923 and 1924, successive attempts at passage of anti-lynching legislation were defeated in Senate filibusters by Southern senators, some of whom opposed such laws on the basis that they claimed Blacks were responsible for more crimes, and that law-abiding citizens (White) needed to protect themselves from violent Blacks.
This period of time, not coincidentally, saw a massive resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan (including in the Midwest and especially in Indiana and Illinois), the likes of which had not been seen on such a scale since Reconstruction.
In 2018, the Senate finally passed an anti-lynching bill. The bill ironically expired because the House was unable to get to it for passage in time before that sitting Congress expired in January 2019.
In 2020, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, and amid national protests for racial justice, the House passed such bill with only three Republicans voting against it.
Then the measure was held up in the Senate by Kentucky Republican Rand Paul because he claimed the bill as written was too broad and would allow criminalizing as lynching trivial injuries such as cuts and bruises.
Eventually the bill overcame procedural blockage and filibusters and passed the Senate by a unanimous vote.
The bill awaits signature of President Biden.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.