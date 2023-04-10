As the dreaded April 18 deadline is upon us for filing individual tax returns, let’s calculate one final tax topic you may find relieving. And that’s asking for relief from back taxes.
Last time, we discussed the “innocent spouse” rule. This was where a spouse, who had nothing to do with preparing a tax return that resulted in the spouse being liable for the underreported tax, could ask relief from the IRS for the guilty spouse’s return screw-up.
Well, there are also IRS laws that allow any taxpayer off the legal hook for back taxes. But like the innocent spouse, there are hurdles to overcome. And maybe some pole vaulting.
The first vault is the IRS is not authorized under law to give a waiver for back taxes if the taxpayer had a history of not following tax rules, took deliberate action to avoid paying taxes, and encouraged others to refuse to follow the tax laws.
But waiver in whole or part on any civil or criminal IRS debt is otherwise available for “compelling public policy or equity considerations.” IRS rule 301.7122-1 provides for waiver when, due to exceptional circumstance, collection of the full liability will undermine public confidence that laws are being administered in a fair and equitable manner. The IRS rule then illustrates examples of such situations.
One is where a taxpayer had a serious health problem leaving the taxpayer unable to file returns for multiple years. Thereafter, when their health returned, the taxpayer properly filed returns. The year(s) missed with interest and penalties became three times the original amount. The taxpayer who followed the filing deadlines after recovery of their health might be worthy of waiver.
Another example qualifying for equitable relief is where the IRS gave wrong information to a taxpayer. The taxpayer asked the IRS whether moving certain investments funds around between accounts was or was not a taxable event. The IRS said it would not be based on the particular facts given by the taxpayer. In reliance on that opinion, the taxpayer moved such funds. A later audit found that was taxable. The IRS gave wrong advice on its own tax regulations? Stunning. But the agency is apparently aware of its own mistakes, and so might give a waiver based on such a situation.
While the waiver program is available to anyone capable of paying back taxes, it is really designed to help those who would suffer an economic hardship in such payment. Thus, waiver is also available if the taxpayer shows either 1) their monthly income is exhausted when providing care of dependents; 2) is unable to borrow against their property, or if selling assets to pay the tax debt renders the taxpayer unable to meet basic living expenses; or 3) they can’t earn a living because of chronic illness or medical condition or disability, and all the payer’s income will be exhausted to care for such conditions.
Waiving any waive-qualified back tax is entirely at the IRS’ discretion, even under the innocent-spouse rule.
In running this tax-track with its hurdles and vaults, getting help from a tax lawyer might be wise. Even the great track stars all had coaches. But leave out the steroids.