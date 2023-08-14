In light of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the Education Department’s (ED) plan to waive some amount of federal student loan debt for low-income borrowers, does the ED have new loan-forgiveness plans?
Yes. There are four income-driven loan-forgiveness plans: SAVE, ICR, PAYE and IBR. Applications are open. All plans have periodic income and household reporting requirements, and if any income or household size changes, the monthly payments may change according to the schedules.
SAVE calculates monthly payments based on 10 percent (and in 2024, 5 percent) of disposable monthly income but with caps. Caps apply to households earning $60,000 or less. A household of one earning $60,000 or less, for example, caps the monthly payments at $227. Households of four or five earning not more than $60,000 annually pay $0 each month. Those earning $30,000 annually or less of any household size also pay $0 each month.
Under SAVE, the balance of your loan is forgiven after 20 years for undergraduate studies and 25 years on graduate or professional study federal loans. If qualified for any $0 monthly payment, those months also count toward the repayment term.
ICR plans are available only for parent PLUS loans. Loan balances are forgiven after 25 years of repayment compliance. ICR monthly repayment is the lesser of i) 20 percent of your discretionary income or ii) what you would pay on a plan with a fixed payment over the course of 12 years, adjusted according to your income.
PAYE and IBR plans are also income/family-size based. Income must be lower than what you would pay under the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan.
If your income ever increases such that your calculated monthly payment amount is more than what you would pay under the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan, you’ll remain on the PAYE or IBR plan. Your payment will no longer be based on your income but what you would pay under the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan based on the loan amount you owed when you first began repayment under the PAYE or IBR plan. Even if your income continues to increase, your monthly payment will never be more than the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan amount.
Balances on loans repaid under PAYE are forgiven after 20 years. For IBR plans, loan balances are forgiven after 20 years if you’re a new borrower on or after July 1, 2014, and forgiven after 25 years for borrowers with loans existing prior thereto.
Check the ED websites to see if your type of loan is available under any of these plans, what their specific terms are and the application forms for each.
These repayment plans no sooner were announced than they have been challenged in court by two conservative not-for-profit organizations: the CATO Institute and Mackinac Center for Public Policy. They allege any loan forgiveness under these plans violates Congressional authorization. They have requested an immediate injunction against implementing these plans. At this writing, the presiding judge has not yet issued one.
Some legal observers, however, question whether this buzzsaw challenge will have much teeth in its blade. Aside from whether these not-for-profits have sufficient standing to sue, the loan-forgiveness plans may be of a denser grain of legal wood than President Biden’s previous plan.
Stay tuned.