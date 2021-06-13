Retired Army General Michael Flynn stepped into a verbal minefield of his own making recently.
You may recall that Flynn was Donald Trump’s national security adviser who was convicted of lying to the FBI and thereafter pardoned by Trump.
Answering a question of whether a coup, like in Myanmar, can’t happen in this country, Flynn replied, “No reason, I mean, it should happen here, no reason. That’s right.”
Critics have called for his being prosecuted for incitement for sedition and suggested he be prosecuted by the Army and court-martialed for violating provisions in the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Wait, what? Can a retired service member who’s long been out of uniform still be subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice?
Affirmative.
Recall always a possibility
The UCMJ is a set of laws passed by Congress in 1950 which governs the conduct of all military service members.
There are provisions in the UCMJ for the court-martial of regular component Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard retirees who draw retirement pay, including the Fleet Reserve or Fleet Marine Corps Reserve (fancy terms for Navy-Marine retirees still entitled to pay). Despite their retiree status, these retirees are still treated like active-duty members under the code. UCMJ jurisdiction applies because it’s possible these folks could be recalled to national service in an emergency.
This is a big deal because court-martial trials are not subject to basic protections civilians get in the Bill of Rights, like jury trials for example. The retired service person charged with a violation of the code is judged by a panel of between five to 12 active-duty officers and enlisted personnel selected by a high-ranking officer.
Court-marital convictions can include prison, fines and a dishonorable discharge (which could then forfeit all post-service pay and benefits).
Military courts have consistently found such retirees subject to the UCMJ.
In 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, the highest military court which oversees appeals of courts-martial, ruled that retirees drawing retirement pay are subject to the UCMJ because, by Congressional definition, they remain members of the armed forces.
It doesn’t happen often
A retired Marine convicted under the UCMJ for sexual assault in Japan while a retiree sued the secretary of the Navy arguing it is unconstitutional to make a retiree continually subject to the UCMJ. A federal trial judge in Washington D.C. agreed. The matter is pending appeal in a regular federal appeals court.
The use of the military code of conduct to prosecute retirees is rare. It is speculated the retired Marine may have been a case example used by the Navy for maintaining the morale of the U.S. military community in which the crime occurred.
We shall see what a civilian appeals court says. The U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled that active-duty persons who commit acts off-base and out of uniform are subject to the UCMJ. Such policy is to maintain good order and discipline.
Whether Michael Flynn has ever demonstrated good order and discipline in his post-military conduct remains a question for the jury of public opinion.
His continued proclamations that Trump won the 2020 presidential election, however, continues to be an accelerant on the American burn pile of factionalism.