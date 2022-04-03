The Law Q&A | Franchises in Russia have decisions to make
A fall-out from the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is the decision by private American businesses to end or not end doing business in Russia.
Some American franchised businesses not subject to the sanctions may not be able to quickly end their business in Russia because of the nature of their franchises.
Why is that?
A franchise is a business model for promoting the sale of a good or service (or both) by the holder of the franchise (the franchisor). A franchisor licenses (gives authority to use) some or all of its know-how, procedures, trademarks, copyrights, business model use, brand or right to sell its products and services to a franchisee.
In exchange, the franchisee pays to the franchisor fees and commissions from the franchisee’s operation of selling the products or services of the franchise in the marketplace. Both parties agree to follow obligations set out in a franchise agreement between them.
The benefit to the franchisor of a franchise is that it can make money from the franchised product/service through revenue generated by its franchisees without giving up control of those products or services.
Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the business empires of McDonald’s and Burger King and a thousand other private western businesses expanded into Vladimir Putin’s empire of Russia. And therein lies the problem.
Since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, McDonald’s announced that it is immediately closing 80 percent of its restaurants in Russia. It can because those 80 percent of its eateries are owned and operated by the McDonald’s Corporation itself. Burger King, however, opted to have 80 percent of its restaurants owned and operated by individual franchisees (who are mostly Russians or Russian-owned companies). Those franchisees have no incentive to close.
While Burger King might immediately physically cut off logistical support to its Russian franchises, that might invite lawsuits by the franchisees. Franchise agreements typically require at least one year’s notice by franchisors before terminating the franchisee’s franchise rights.
Even if cut off by Burger King’s Miami headquarters, the Burger King franchisees may be able to continue to do business in Moscow. In that event, Miami may be throwing away money because if support is wrongly ended, Muscovite franchisees will continue to do business and not feel compelled to turnover any commissions.
While much has been sanctioned against Russia, food and clothing have not. Thus, it is up to American franchises such as fast foods and apparel retailers to make their own business decisions on closing business.
Even in international politics, franchise branding is always all about the money. Will product sales decrease because the product maker is in bed with a tyrant waging an unjustified war of conquest? Yes, or no?
Just ask Coca-Cola.
It was still doing business in Hitler’s Germany right up until Hitler declared war on the United States.
By then, Hitler had already conquered all of western Europe, and his armies were fighting deep into Russia. All that hadn’t stopped Coke from selling its product to the citizens of the Third Reich.
Dasvidanyia, McDonald’s. Until we meet again.
Pepsi, anyone?
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.