Perhaps you have seen advertisements for persons to assert claims of compensation for injuries they incurred from contaminated drinking water at the U.S. Marine Corps base at Camp Lejeune, N.C.
What is that all about, and who might be entitled to seek such compensation?
Over the course of four decades, contaminated potable water at Camp Lejeune has put hundreds of thousands of people at risk for cancer and other serious illnesses from the chemicals that leaked into the drinking and bathing water systems of the entire base.
In 2021, Congress passed an act allowing persons injured by the contamination to file claims for compensation against the U.S. government. Claimants — veterans or non-veterans — must show they were exposed for at least 30 days to water supplied by the U.S. or its agents or contractors at Camp Lejeune sometime between Aug. 1, 1953, through and including Dec. 31, 1987.
A qualifying claimant then needs to show harm that was caused by exposure to the water; or was associated with exposure to the water; or was linked to exposure to the water; or the exposure to the water increased the likelihood of such harm.
The burden of proving one or more of these things is upon the claimant.
Claimants automatically meet that burden if their harm is supported by any study conducted on humans or animals, or from an epidemiological study, which rules out chance and bias with reasonable confidence and which concludes, with sufficient evidence, that exposure to the water described is one possible cause of the harm.
This law was designed to make an exception to government defenses of immunity or being time-barred that might otherwise be raised. But it requires that any lawsuits filed be made in the Eastern District federal court in North Carolina. Before filing suit, claimants must file an administrative claim against the U.S. to see if the claim is agreed to by the government. If the claim is denied, suit may be filed.
If the government does not respond within six months after administrative filing, at claimant’s option, it can be considered a denial, and claimant can thereafter file suit.
Any award under this act will not affect a claimant receiving disability or other awards under any VA program. However, other than for VA benefits, if a suit is filed under this act, a claimant cannot bring any other legal proceeding against the government seeking compensation for such injuries.
The government has estimated there were roughly one million service members who were assigned to the base from 1953 to 1987. An even greater number of family members, civilian Defense Department employees, plus millions more worldwide, were on base in this period and exposed to the common contaminant trichloroethylene (TCE) and to tetrachloroethylene (PCE), a dry-cleaning solvent.
In May, the Journal of the American Medical Association of Neurology suggested the chemicals poisoning the base’s water supply contributed to a higher rate of Parkinson’s disease. Studies have further shown significant increases in cancer, miscarriages and birth defects from such chemical exposure.
In commemorating Memorial Day, one should take note that the price exacted for service to one’s country sometimes is inflicted by unexpected sources.
This is friendly fire on a most massive scale.