The Law Q&A | Ghost guns a scarier problem than ever
In May, the Illinois Legislature passed a law banning the possession of or the making of “ghost guns” — firearms that are manufactured without serial numbers and are often made of materials that can escape metal detectors.
Effective Nov. 14, it will be illegal for anyone to knowingly possess, transport or get an unserialized, unfinished gun or a gun part that is ready to be assembled into a functional firearm unless that person is a federally licensed firearm importer, manufacturer or dealer.
Also starting Nov. 14, it will be illegal to give unserialized, unfinished gun parts to someone who is not a federally licensed firearm importer, manufacturer or dealer, or the parts have not been serialized (stamped with a serial number). A person cannot get or possess any firearm that is not imprinted with a serial number by a federally licensed firearm import or manufacturer in compliance with all federal laws, or is a person federally licensed to provide markings in compliance with federal law.
Starting June 17, under this law any firearm or unfinished part made by a 3-dimensional printer must be serialized, or serialized prior to reaching a stage where it is readily completed, assembled or converted to be a functional firearm.
The serializing of such firearm or components must comply with federal regulations with the licensed manufacturer’s license number as a prefix followed by a hyphen, followed by a number as a suffix. The size and depth must be the minimum required under federal regulations and not be readily susceptible to obliteration, altering or removal. The licensee must retain sale records per federal regulations. And, per federal law, the placing of serial numbers cannot be done using a plaque.
At this writing at least 11 other states have passed laws dealing with trying to shoot down the ability to make unidentifiable firearms and parts. These states, like Illinois, require firearms and components to be stamped with serial numbers.
Some states go further than simply requiring serialized components. Virginia, California, and Connecticut, for example, bar firearms made of plastic. Delaware, Hawaii and Rhode Island ban 3D produced guns altogether.
Indeed, observers note that the technology of 3D printing is advancing so quickly that long barreled rifles are or shortly will become commonly made.
While there is division in the nation regarding the manner of regulating firearm possession and production, there seems a consensus that easily made firearms by private citizens should not be allowed.
Because ghost guns lack the serial numbers required on firearms, law enforcement has an exceedingly difficult time tracing back to a purchaser such guns found at crime scenes. In 2021 approximately 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by police in crime investigations in the U.S — a tenfold increase from 2016.
The U.S. Department of Justice in April announced rules requiring federally licensed dealers and gunsmiths taking any unserialized firearm into inventory to serialize that weapon before reselling to customers.
The problem of firearm proliferation continues apace as there are more guns in civilian hands in this nation than the population of the entire United States.
During World War II the U.S. was the arsenal of democracy.
These days, it’s just an arsenal.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.