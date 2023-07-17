Have you been bitten by premium increases on your homeowners insurance policy because your puppy Cujo’s breed is considered by your insurance company to be a liability hazard, justifying the additional premium? Or denied coverage on claims for Cujo because of Cujo’s breed?
Well, growl no more. A new law in Illinois will clamp its teeth into insurers to stop that. Currently, insurance companies have discretion to refuse, remove or modify coverage based on the breed of a pet owner’s dog.
The new law bars insurance companies from refusing to issue or renew, or to cause to cancel, or to charge or impose an increased premium or rate, or to exclude, limit, restrict or reduce policy coverage based solely on having or owning a specific breed of dog or a mixture of breeds. This law applies both to homeowners and renters policies. It takes effect six months after the governor signed it on June 9 this year.
The purpose behind this law, argue its supporters, is that harmful stereotypes of certain dog breeds have allowed insurers to punish families for owning such breeds. This results in cancellation or stiff premiums on their policies. As the law’s sponsors noted, housing issues and insurance are among the leading reasons pet dogs end up in animal shelters. This law, it is argued, should help stop that.
Further argument is that insurance companies’ rates on auto or homeowners coverages are based on factors such as the insured’s gender, occupation, weight, driving habits, type of car driven or whether the insured skydives so they can offer the lowest possible rates. The problem with dogs is the stereotype that certain breeds are inherently more dangerous than others, thereby driving up rates.
Scientific studies so far suggest that a particular dog’s personality is not necessarily innate and predetermined. Such studies further suggest dog behavior is a complex interplay of environment and genes. The genes in dogs may make them more prone to trainability or aggression. Poodles and border collies, for example, have higher trainability scores, while chihuahuas and dachshunds had higher aggression toward strangers.
Nevertheless, there’s an enormous amount of variation among individual dogs. The conclusion is that an individual is better treated as an individual, rather than as a representative of its breed.
And the new law allows insurance companies to do just that — they may still cancel or not renew a policy, or raise premiums, if the policy holder’s dog is deemed vicious under the state’s Animal Control Act. This is where, without justification, a dog attacks a person and causes serious physical injury or death, or has been found on three separate occasions to behave in a manner that a reasonable person would believe poses a serious and unjustified immediate threat of serious physical injury or death to a person or companion animal, or, without justification, bites a person but does not cause serious injury.
Florida recently passed similar legislation regarding insurance denial or rate increases to dog owners.
It is rumored that the cat communities in Florida and Illinois lobbied strenuously against passage of these laws. In their view, the only good dog is a ceramic dog placed in the yard which can be used as a feline latrine.
Woof.