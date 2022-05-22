The Law Q&A | Greene case a reminder that Insurrection provision still in play
Can a person be barred from running for or holding a civil or military office of the United States because they incited or engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the U.S. government?
They sure can.
The 14th Amendment of the federal constitution, adopted shortly after the Civil War, contains Section 3, which disqualifies from office anyone who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States,” or has “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Some Georgia voters challenged Donald Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene, congressional representative of Georgia, from running for reelection under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
The claim is that she gave incitement of an insurrection by supporting the Jan. 6 rioters who then stormed the Capitol building for the purpose of stopping the congressional certification of Joe Biden as president.
Section 3 does not specify how it is to be enforced, but Section 5 says Congress has enforcement power of the entire 14th Amendment. There is still a current federal statute that was initially part of the Confiscation Act of 1862 (passed during the Civil War and revised in 1948), disqualifying insurrectionists from federal office.
The last time Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used to disqualify a member of Congress was in 1919 when a representative was disqualified by an overwhelming vote of the House (which can also be done under Section 3).
But that case didn’t involve the insurrection provision, but rather “giving aid and comfort” to America’s enemies (then Germany during World War I).
In light of Jan. 6, 2021, another representative, Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.). was also challenged this year under Section 3 from running for re-election but the election officials there found he was immune under Section 3 because of the Amnesty Acts passed by Congress in the decades after the 14th Amendment.
The administrative judge in Greene’s case didn’t agree. The Amnesty Acts clearly gave amnesty only to those Confederates of the Civil War and not to future office seekers/holders.
While the fog of war is murky, so is the fog of law.
The question of a congressional representative’s comments regarding the Capitol riot arising to incitement for “insurrection” or “rebellion” is in the eye of the beholder. Short of firing upon Fort Sumter, the administrative judge hearing Greene’s case ruled the challengers did not prove Greene violated Section 3.
The judge noted that though Greene’s rhetoric was “heated” and “gave encouragement to supporters of efforts to prevent certification of the election” of President Biden and “encouragement to … attend rallies to demonstrate against the certification of the election results,” it was not “a call to arms” for consummation of a pre-planned violent revolution.
That is a puzzling conclusion given Greene’s pronouncement referring to the Capitol riot as “our 1776” and said, “You can’t allow it to just transfer power peacefully like Joe Biden wants.”
For those of you who didn’t pay attention in history class, 1776 is when the American Colonies declared independence from Britain and engaged in rebellion against the British government and its laws in the Colonies.
But then, the Declaration of Independence was just heated rhetoric too.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc.