The Law Q&A | Helping veterans get their benefits
As we prepare to celebrate Veterans Day, let’s be mindful of the extreme price paid by many veterans for their service.
Veterans account for 5 percent of the U.S. population, but compromise 11 percent of homeless adults. Approximately 1.3 million veteran households earned 130 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
What is the law for veterans’ benefits under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Social Security — both for Social Security disability and income?
Veterans can be eligible for VA service-connected compensation or non-service-connected pension as well as SSDI or SSI. However, there are differences between the application process and the disability definition.
You don’t need to be totally disabled to receive VA compensation, but you do need to prove that the disabling condition was incurred by or aggravated by one’s military service. The compensation rates range from 10 to 100 percent in 10 percent increments, with a correlating payment scale, which is also adjusted by family size. The rating is based on service treatment records, VA medical records and private medical records directly relating to the disability.
The VA uses a combined ratings table to calculate disability percentage for veterans with more than one disability.
For Social Security disability, you are either totally disabled or not. For Social Security purposes, you are considered disabled if you are unable to do substantial work because of your medical condition, and your medical condition or conditions must have lasted, or be expected to last, at least one year or result in death.
While Social Security no longer considers as conclusive any VA disability approvals, it will review any evidence the VA reviewed, and vice versa. Veterans who receive a 100 percent Permanent and Total disability rating from the VA can expedite their Social Security disability application by providing the VA rating decision to Social Security.
Veterans who receive a VA disability compensation can also be eligible for SSDI benefits at the same time. VA compensation doesn’t affect the amount of your SSDI or vice versa.
But the receipt of VA disability benefit may impact the eligibility for SSI. This is because SSI is a needs-based monthly benefit for low-income citizens. SSI benefits are deducted $1 for each VA $1 of disability (after the first $20).
While VA Pension and SSI are both needs-based programs, there are major differences in the benefit amount, income and asset limits, asset transfer penalties and benefits for dependents and survivors.
Veterans who served during war time and who are either totally disabled or 65 or older, with limited income and few assets, can be eligible for VA Pension. The VA Pension Program does not require a disability be linked to military service. Veterans who receive a VA non-service-connected pension can also receive SSDI, but the pension amount could be offset in part or totally by the SSDI benefits amount. However, your SSI amount is not considered countable income for VA Pension purposes. But the VA Pension is counted as income by Social Security and may terminate SSI.
After negotiating their way through kinetic minefields in foreign lands, veterans must sometimes have to negotiate their way through bureaucratic minefields in their homeland to get their benefits.
Vets deserve so much more from us than our applause.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.