Can the U.S. Senate move forward with a trial on Donald Trump’s impeachment even though he is out of office? And if he is tried and convicted, can he sue to overturn the conviction?
Likely yes on the former, and likely no on the latter.
Under the U.S. Constitution, if the House of Representatives votes to impeach a federal officer, a trial is to be had in the Senate to determine if the impeached officer is guilty of the charges in the impeachment.
Conviction has three effects: removal from office, barred from holding federal office ever again, and losing the privileges of the office. Some argue Trump’s impeachment trial can’t be had since he’s already out of office.
Impeachment and trial after the officer left office has precedent. In 1876, the secretary of war resigned moments before an impeachment vote in the House for corruption. The House proceeded and voted for impeachment.
The Senate held trial on the argument the officer should not avoid the effect of impeachment by resigning from office before trial.
A large consensus of constitutional scholars believes Trump’s trial can proceed for this reason. Many current Senate Republicans say otherwise for obvious political cover.
If a conviction is had, what next?
The Senate then votes on whether the officer is to be barred from holding federal office again and from enjoying the privileges of the office. For ex-presidents, this includes a pension, lifetime Secret Service protection and money for an office and administrative staff. While conviction requires two-thirds of the Senate, punishment need only have a simple majority vote.
Could Trump sue in court to overturn any conviction? Not if precedent is again followed.
The Supreme Court in 1993 ruled that impeachment of federal officers under the U.S. Constitution are not reviewable by courts.
There is in American law the “political question” doctrine. This means a court does not review a political action because it is intended to be outside the scope of courts to review, or there is no standard a court can use to resolve the dispute. In 1993, the House impeached, and the Senate convicted with removal, a federal judge (who otherwise had a lifetime appointment) after the judge was convicted of federal crimes.
The judge sued to overturn the conviction based on alleged procedural errors in the Senate trial.
The supremes ruled that impeachment trials under the Constitution are not intended to be reviewable and can’t be, as there is no standard to determine if a “legal error” occurred in Congress.
But then, the supremes can change their minds as to Trump’s impeachment. SCOTUS is, after all, the ultimate interpreter of all federal law.
But Trump would have to sue in a federal trial court. Impeachment is not listed in the Constitution as the type of case the Supreme Court can hear initially — only through a possible appeal, and only at its discretion.
This lends credence that the framers of the Constitution did not intend courts to review impeachments.
Impeachment is part of the checks and balances between the branches of government. In impeachment, a congress is checking the executive.
Are courts then to check the checkers?
In chess, the king can only be checked once each move. King Trump is threatened with checkmate for 2024 and beyond.