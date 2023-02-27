Last time, we discussed Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC), which taxpayers might use to reduce their tax payment. These are credits available to low- or moderate-income workers and families with dependents.
Today’s taxing questions in this final installment on income tax goodies for this tax season are: 1) Who can get EITC if more than one taxpayer qualifies with a dependent; and 2) Are the income or property-tax rebates the state of Illinois issued to folks for year 2022 taxable by the IRS?
First, regarding who gets the EITC dependent. Only one taxpayer may claim the dependent for the EITC and related child tax benefits.
To choose the EITC winner of the qualifying child, a tie does not go to the runner. Instead, tiebreaker rules are: 1) If only one person is the dependent’s parent, then the parent can claim the child; 2) if both parents file a joint tax return with each other, they may claim the child; 3) if both parents claim the child on separate tax returns, only the parent with whom the child lived the longest during the year may claim the kid; 4) if junior lived with each parent for the same amount of time, then the parent with the higher adjusted gross income (AGI) for the year may claim junior.
If neither person is the child’s parent, then the person who had the highest AGI for the year may claim the child.
Finally, if a parent can claim the child but doesn’t, then the person who had the highest AGI for the year may claim the kid, but only if that person’s AGI is greater than the AGI of either of the kid’s parents who could’ve claimed the kid.
If you can’t claim the qualifying dependent because of the tiebreaker rules, you can still possibly claim the EITC with no qualifying child.
And remember this: In divorces or custody contests between parents, sometimes a judge may award EITCs (or Child Tax Credits) to one party or the other based on the financial and social equities between the parties as part of alimony and/or child support.
But the first order of business is that a party awarded the EITC or Child Credit by the IRS must be qualified under IRS rules to get it. It could be that one party gets the EITC with the IRS and so gets a bigger refund, but for alimony purposes, the divorce judge orders the turnover of that refund to the other party. Which is fine. But that does not mean the judge in the family law case can order one party to report the EITC on their return if that party is not in fact qualified to get EITC under IRS regulations.
On the question of rebates being taxable, the IRS ruled a couple of weeks ago that rebates given Illinoisans (and 16 other states) in 2022 shall not be taxable income on your fed returns.
So don’t worry about software updates on your TurboTax. You simply don’t report the rebate.
See? There’s at least one good thing to rebut those who say Illinois is a terrible place to live. Now if only the state would issue Kevlar vests for those living in areas with high gun violence.