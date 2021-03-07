Did you know that one of America’s greatest novels, “The Great Gatsby,” which published in 1925, just lost its copyright protection on Jan. 1?
How long does copyrighted work keep its copyright?
It’s complicated.
Copyright law is all federal and designed to provide exclusive rights to the owner so the owner’s work can’t be copied or used without the owner’s permission. Works include preparation, distribution by sale or ownership transfer, renting, leasing or lending any works that are literary, musical, dramatic, choreographic, pictorial, graphic, cultural, motion pictured, audio or sound-recorded, or architectural.
Only works are copyrighted, not ideas.
Infringement occurs when the work is used without the owner’s permission. Works registered with the federal copyright office put the world on notice of the work created and held in privilege. Violations of copyright allow money recovery from the copyright violator and getting court orders ordering the violator to stop using the work.
If not copyrighted or a copyright expires, the work becomes part of the “public domain.” This means you can use the work without permission of the former copyright holder.
Congress, in its long wisdom of making everything as complicated as possible, has, over the years, legislated and re-legislated the length of copyright rights.
Copyright laws first passed by Congress in 1909 generally gave protection for 28 years with one renewal for a like term.
In 1978, Congress’ amended laws provided a copyright to last the life of the author plus 50 years after the author’s death or the last to die of any co-authors. Copyrighted works before 1978 but existing in its first term of registration were given 28 years from the date originally secured. Posthumous published works or periodical, cyclopedic or other composite works can be renewed for 67 years
Anonymous works, pseudonymous works and works made for hire were copyrighted 75 years from publication.
In 1998, Congress passed yet another law again amending copyright rights. For works copyrighted or published after 1977, the protection now lasts 70 years after the author’s death or the last to die of all co-authors. Under the 1998 act, works copyrighted prior to 1978 would go in the public domain 75 years after the date of first publication. The 1998 act also extended the publication date for certain works — namely those non-anonymous, non-pseudonymous works published with a copyright notice and with copyright renewed prior to 1977—for 20 more years, thereby giving “The Great Gatsby” a total of 95 years copyright protection.
As of 2019, a copyright has expired for all works published in the United States before 1924. Thus, works published in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 1924, are now in the public domain. This is true regardless of whether the work was created by an individual author, a group of authors or an employee (a work made for hire).
Short phrases or snippets of a work are not protected in any case. However, copying and distributing a complete collection of snippets may infringe what is known as the “collective works” copyright.
But Gatsby’s copyright, like Gatsby himself, is now dead and floating face down in the pool of intellectual property rights. I’ll take dumb property rights on my water mattress anytime.