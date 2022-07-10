The Law Q&A | How states stack up after overturning or Roe v. Wade
You surely have heard that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a woman’s right to privacy in reproduction does not exist under the federal constitution.
This means that each state is able to criminalize abortion without regard to federal law.
What is the state of the states’ legislation regarding criminalizing abortion?
In Illinois, a fetus may be aborted until it is viable; thereafter, only if the health of the woman is at risk. Physicians and other health-care providers are shielded from civil or criminal liability for failure to perform a health-care service that is contrary to their conscious (i.e., conducting abortions). Medicaid and private health insurers based in Illinois must cover abortions if pregnancy-related care is offered under their coverages.
Like Illinois, a number of states allow abortion until the fetus is viable and thereafter is only permitted if the woman’s health is imperiled: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland and Minnesota. Rhode Island, Washington and Virginia allow abortions through the second trimester and thereafter only to protect the health of the woman or if the fetus is from a reported rape or incest or is an incapacitating abnormality.
Through late term: Alaska, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and the District of Columbia.
A number of states use a number of weeks of gestation before restrictions set in (again, with exception thereafter if the woman’s life is at jeopardy or the fetus becomes non-viable or is abnormal): Massachusetts, New York, Nevada, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are all 24 weeks; Kansas and Nebraska 22 weeks; Indiana, Montana and North Carolina 20 weeks; Utah is 18 (except for harm to the woman or is a reported rape or incest); Arizona and Florida 15; and Georgia 6.
Iowa had a court-enjoined law which would ban after six weeks. But that injunction is probably out the window after the SCOTUS reversal of Roe.
Total bans except to protect the woman’s health, or pregnancy is caused by reported rape or incest: Idaho, Kentucky, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming,
Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas ban after heartbeat is detected.
Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri have, and the Louisiana’s legislature is working on, a total ban with no exceptions other than saving the life of the woman. Thus, rape or incest are not exceptions.
Wisconsin: Chaos. There is a 19th-century law totally banning abortion, but newer laws passed during the Roe period allows abortions through viability. A lawsuit has been filed to determine if the newer laws are applicable.
In many of the states with severe restrictions, there is also legal chaos in these Republican-led legislatures’ frenetic attempt to ban abortion. The statutory triggering events may be unconstitutionally vague or violate separation of powers under their own states’ constitutions.
SCOTUS’ reversal of a 50-year-old federal constitutional right to privacy in reproduction has great implications.
The justice who authored the Roe-aborting ruling, Samuel Alito, assures the reader that this ruling will not affect other individual rights under the Constitution.
But, the conservative-dominated SCOTUS court has been a tidal wave overturning other long-followed law.
Their assurances assure nothing.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.