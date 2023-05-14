Did you know that if you enter into a contract, or sign your will, or create a trust or a power of attorney, when you do the entering, signing or creating, you must be mentally capable of the entering, signing or creating for that transaction to be enforceable under the law?
Mental impairment at the time of doing the transaction is one of the things that can bar enforcement of the transaction. If a party entered into a contract with another while they were mentally impaired, the contract may be considered as if never made. It’s unenforceable against the party that was without capacity or was incompetent.
When is one mentally impaired such that the law null and voids one’s act? Well, there’s the rub. And it’s not BBQ.
Except for making a will, or unless one is declared incompetent by previous order of a court, there is no hard rule generally. It’s all very fact specific. What is/was the person’s state of memory or responses to external stimuli? Did they have a specific, medically recognized diagnosis of some disorder, disease or syndrome of their mind or body? Dementia? Schizophrenia? A brain injury?
Courts have ruled that old age, eccentricity or even partial impairment of mental faculties is not necessarily enough to prove a party didn’t have mental capacity to engage in a transaction.
Courts have ruled that in some situations, “mental weakness,” while not severe enough to void an act, may — if accompanied by undue influence, inadequacy of price, ignorance and want of advice, misrepresentation or concealment by another party to the transaction — be a basis for setting aside the transaction.
The standard for mental capacity to sign a will is less vague than to do ordinary business. Even if Grandma Ophelia can’t operate a cellphone or balance her checkbook, Ophelia is competent to make a will if she has the ability to i) know the nature and extent of her assets; ii) know the natural objects of her bounty (typically close family, friends and charities); and iii) dispose of her property per some plan formed in her mind.
It is not necessary that she actually knows these things. It is only necessary that she has the mental ability to know them. If so, she is “competent” and has “capacity” to sign her will.
On powers of attorneys, where you designate someone to act with your authority to transact business in your name, the power given the agent is suspended during the maker’s incapacity and resumes only if the incapacity ends. That power can survive the maker’s loss of legal competency only if the POA document has specific language making the power survive incapacity.
The question of whether a party was competent or had capacity to do something usually comes up when there is a lawsuit disputing whether Grandma’s will is valid, or whether the contract she entered into is enforceable.
Challenging someone’s competency to testify as a witness in a judicial or administrative tribunal is a whole other area of law beyond today’s topic due to the exhaustion of the column’s word capacity.
However, the capacity to challenge the competency of this column’s author on the law should never be exhausted.