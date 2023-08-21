What is an ETIAS VISA?
Commencing Jan. 1, 2024, all countries of the European Union (E.U.) will require anyone entering an E.U. country to have a special VISA.
You will now need to apply for authorization through the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) before visiting. The application form, which will be available on the official ETIAS website as well as a mobile application, has a fee of €7 euros (at this writing, $7.64 U.S. dollars). All communication is done by email.
Once you are approved for travel, the authorization entitles visitors to stay in European countries that require ETIAS for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Travelers must be in possession of a valid ETIAS during their entire stay.
According to ETIAS, most applications should be processed within minutes. If an application takes longer, decisions will be sent within four days, or up to 14 days if the applicant is asked to provide additional documentation.
The European Union encourages travelers to apply for an ETIAS authorization “well in advance of your planned journey.” Confirmation of application submission will be sent via email with a unique number that is needed for future reference.
Upon receiving ETIAS travel authorization, travelers are to ensure that their name, passport number and other information is correct, because any mistake will prevent them from crossing the border.
If an application is refused, the email will include the reasons for the decision along with information about how to appeal.
ETIAS travel authorization is valid for three years, according to the E.U., or until the travel document you used in your application expires, whichever comes first. The ETIAS authorization is linked to a person’s travel document, such as a U.S. passport. Both documents will be needed to board a flight, bus or ship to enter any of the European countries that require ETIAS. Similar to international border requirements for passports, the ETIAS authorization doesn’t guarantee automatic right of entry. Border guards will verify that you meet the entry conditions. Anyone who does not “will be refused entry,” according to the E.U.
At this writing, the countries requiring ETIAS are all Western, Central and Eastern Europe, including all Scandinavia and all three Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). In Southern, Eastern and Southeast Europe: Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Italy, Malta and Cyprus.
Micro nation-states also require ETIAS — Liechtenstein, the Vatican, Andorra, Monaco and San Marino. ETIAS is not required in Ireland.
But beware in applying. The first time you enter the E.U. after applying for an ETIAS, you must enter through the first country you stated in your application. Say, if planning to visit Germany, Belgium and Austria, you stated in your application that the first country you will visit is Germany. In that case, you must enter Germany before you visit Belgium and Austria. After that, for 90 days, you can visit any other country in the Schengen Zone (the agreement of E.U. nations for movement across their borders). This applies to subsequent trips in the future within the three years your ETIAS will be valid.
Yes, a lot more travel rules and internet documentation. But hopefully not enough to deter James Bond from swinging in Monaco.