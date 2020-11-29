Can I set up a trust specifically for my beloved tabby feline, Mr. Leonidas?
Yes. In Illinois, one may create a trust for the benefit of domestic or pet animals.
So, what is a trust, again?
A trust is a legally recognized entity that owns property apart from property otherwise owned by human beings, governments, corporations or associations. Its purpose is to hold the property for the benefit of someone or, in our discussion today, a pet.
A trust is created by a written document signed by its creator that states itself to be a trust and defines what the property is that the trust will own, and who the beneficiary of that property is.
The property that is designated to go into a pet trust usually comes from the person who is creating it for the benefit of their beloved companion. Property that is transferred into the trust (usually money) thereafter is owned by the trust.
While the trust exists, who is it that is tending to Mr. Leonidas’ needs with its property? That would be the trustee, who is typically named in the trust by the settlor.
The trustee is usually a trusted person and could be the settlor themselves.
It can also be an entity, like a financial institution, which will undoubtedly charge a fee for such service. The trustee is obligated to use the trust’s property for the benefit of the animal and not for the trustee’s benefit, unless the trust expressly says so.
The trust document contains all the terms for the use of the property for the care of the pet, as well as the terms for ending the trust. Illinois law requires that a pet trust end when there is no living animal that is covered by the trust. So if I create a trust for the benefit of Mr. Leonidas and any of his offspring, then the trust will continue until Mr. Leonidas and all his kids have all passed on to kitty heaven.
What happens to property left in the pet trust when the last pet has left us? The law on pet trusts says that, first, the property is disbursed per the terms of the trust. So, in the trust, maybe you leave the property to your kids at its end — which clearly shows your priorities in life if you left property for the benefit of your pet before your progeny. The settlor can leave the property to their will if they have one. Or, maybe you leave the remaining property to a local humane society.
Second, if the trust doesn’t say where the property goes at its end, it will go to the settlor if they are alive. If the settlor is dead, then it goes to their will.
If settlor had no will, then it goes to their heirs as defined under Illinois probate law.
By the way, you cannot leave your property to your pets. Pets are themselves property under Illinois law. Ownership of property cannot go to another property. This is the point of pet trusts.
Pet trusts seem silly, don’t they?
Excuse me, I need to end this column. It’s time to give Mr. Leonidas his daily full-body message.