The Law Q&A | It's my duty to explain this complicated mess
In our series of discussions on the duty of care by owners or possessor of lands to prevent injury to others, we’ve pondered power companies and their equipment in their easements, and we’ve languished over landlords and their duties owed to tenants.
Today let’s ignore no-trespass signs and traipse over the legal fence regarding any duty of care owed to trespassers.
That’s easy.
There isn’t any.
Except when there is.
I know. Your head’s now buzzing over law that buzzes all over the place like a fly that’s hard to swat.
Let’s start here: There is no duty of care owed by owners or possessors of real estate to maintain their land in a reasonably safe condition so as to not injure trespassers. A trespasser, by the way, is somebody who is on the property without permission of the owner/possessor or under any right of law.
But here’s where there’s a fly in that ointment of law. A duty is owed and liability can be had to trespassers if the owner or possessor of land i) has an artificial condition on it, and they know or have reason to know a trespasser is in dangerous proximity to the condition, and ii) has reason to believe the trespasser will not discover it or appreciate the risk.
It’s that last part — the trespasser not discovering or appreciating the risk of the artificial condition — that flies us back to open and obvious dangers about which the law says no duty is generally owed.
Case in point: Suppose a gentleman falls onto a track of the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line and is hit by a train. Possible liability?
Suppose the gentleman fell from a catwalk that only CTA personnel were authorized to use and he was not CTA personnel. He was not authorized to be on the catwalk and therefore was a trespasser. Rails, catwalks and moving trains are artificial conditions of the land.
But are moving trains a condition that a trespasser under this scenario should discover and appreciate? Yes, said the Illinois Supreme Court. No liability for the CTA since moving trains are an open and obvious condition. The Red Line, red with the gentleman’s blood, was a line the high court would not cross to establish a duty of care owed.
And while we are buzzing like a fly over the red line of open and obvious dangers, remember, this doctrine only applies to static preexisting conditions of the land.
It does not apply to negligence (failure to use ordinary care) by people actively doing things on the land.
So, if you pick up a garden hose causing your visitor to trip over it, your argument that your garden hose laying in the yard is an open and obvious danger insulating you from liability won’t wash. The tripping wasn’t from where the hose was laying. It was from you moving it around. So ruled an appellate court recently.
You know, like trying to swat the fly and you inadvertently smack your spouse. Or maybe not so inadvertently.
We will traipse over divorce settlements in another discussion. That is an open and obvious minefield of law no one likes to trespass through.
There, it’s best to stay a fly on the wall.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.