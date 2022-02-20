The Law Q&A | Judge sits in time-out with writ under consideration
What is a Writ of Mandamus?
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul recently filed a Writ of Mandamus with the Illinois Supreme Court to order the reversal of an Adams County trial judge’s reversing his own finding of guilt of a defendant in a sexual assault case.
A mandamus (Latin for “we command”) is an order from a court to any government, subordinate court, public corporation or authority to do or not to do some specific act which that body is obliged to do or refrain from doing under the law.
The purpose of a mandamus is to remedy a defect where there is a specific right but no specific legal remedy for enforcing that right. In a request for a court to issue a mandamus, the requesting party must show that party suffered a denial of some right for which there is no other remedy for that party.
In the Adams County case, the trial judge who found a defendant guilty of sexual assault reversed his own ruling for the purpose of preventing the defendant from getting any more jail time.
The Adams County trial judge announced that he thought the 148 days the defendant served in jail before trial was enough punishment. Sentence for the crime the defendant was convicted of requires a minimum of four years in prison. So, the judge reversed his own judgment of guilt to set the defendant free because the judge said he knew imposing a sentence of not more than 148 jail days would get reversed on appeal.
Under Illinois law, while the prosecution can appeal to an appellate court a criminal sentence imposed by a judge which is not supported by the law, it can’t appeal an acquittal of a defendant.
With no remedy for the prosecution to appeal the acquittal, the attorney general thus filed a Writ of Mandamus with the Illinois Supreme Court asking it to order the trial court to reimpose the sentence of guilt and sentence the defendant according to the law.
Under Illinois law, the Illinois Supreme Court can order public officials, including judges, to do their duty (in this case, making the trial court impose the sentence required by law).
Legal observers have noted it is profoundly rare for a higher court to be asked to make a lower court judge do his job because he was trying to skirt the law — here, simply reversing an original finding of guilt so as to avoid giving a sentence required by law which the judge disagreed with.
While the attorney general’s writ is pending before the Supreme Court, that Adams County judge has since been reassigned by his chief judge to handle only civil cases.
The judge in question was elected to office and so can only be removed by the process of impeachment and conviction in the Illinois Legislature; is removed by a Court’s Commission after a hearing; or is not retained by voters in a general election when the six-year judgeship term is up for a retention vote.
Until then, that judge’s mandamus is to sit in time-out handling only lawsuits.
A sentence of sorts was thus imposed on a judge who refused to impose a sentence which is mandated by law.
