The Law Q&A | Jurisdiction stripping
A couple of weeks ago, we discussed “court packing” of the U.S. Supreme Court as a method to offset a current judicial ideological makeup of the court.
With the recent confirmation of Trump-picked justice Amy Barrett, court observers note the Supreme Court now leans heavily with conservative appointed justices.
Aside from court packing, Congress has another legislative tool to offset the court’s ideological sway until better days — “court stripping.”
Article III of the U.S. Constitution lists those cases the court has authority to decide (called “jurisdiction”). SCOTUS’ constitutional jurisdiction comes in two flavors: original (where the case is filed directly with the court) and appellate, where SCOTUS hears a case only through appeal from a lower court. In disputes affecting ambassadors, public misters and counsels, and where a state is a party, SCOTUS has original jurisdiction.
But everything else is through appellate jurisdiction, and here is the rub. Article III says, “…the supreme Court shall have such appellate Jurisdiction… with such Exceptions, and under such Regulations as the Congress Shall make.”
Thus, Congress can ‘’except” from Supreme Court jurisdiction certain cases arising through appeals.
This does not necessarily mean a case can’t be heard in a federal court dealing with a particular dispute. It does mean that, if legislated, the highest court that can rule in the case is that federal appellate court that oversaw the trial court where the case was appealed from. There are 13 federal appellate courts. Each covers only its own territory.
History lesson
Can Congress pass a law preventing the nation’s highest court from hearing a case seeking to overturn the constitutionally protected right of abortion? A lot of legal scholars think so.
Just as the size of SCOTUS has been manipulated throughout history to achieve favorable outcomes, so too has jurisdiction stripping been used.
In fact, it happened at least twice in the 19th century. And the high court ruled it was lawful for Congress to limit its appellate review.
Throughout history pressure has been unending in Congress to legislate restrictions on what the high court can hear. In the 1950s during the Cold War hysteria, Republicans debated limiting the Supremes from reviewing legislation on subversive activities. In the 1960s, Congress debated halting SCOTUS review of cases involving race discrimination in voting.
In the 1970s and ’80s conservative feathers were really ruffled with SCOTUS rulings supporting the rights of abortion, flag burning and banning of school prayer. Dozens of bills were submitted to limit review by the high court on such topics.
In each instance, such proposed bills were not passed because either the president or one of the houses of Congress thought passage would have had more problematic political potholes to bear than continuing to bear the unbearable SCOTUS rulings. Ironically the current SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts, who was in President Reagan’s attorney general’s office in 1981, wrote a memo advancing arguments, bandied by the likes of future Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, that Congress indeed could and should limit the high court’s jurisdiction over such cases.
And who will be the ultimate arbiter of whether such law banning the Supremes from hearing abortion cases is itself constitutional?
Why the Supremes, of course.
Be interested to see how Mr. Roberts rules then. What a beautiful day in the neighborhood that would be.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.