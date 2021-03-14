March Madness is upon us, so here is the bracketology of COVID-19 questions and answers on Illinois unemployment insurance benefits (UI) that millions of Illinoisans have struggled to get these past pandemic months.
What if I’m temporarily laid off because my employer is temporarily closed from COVID-19?
If temporarily laid off because of the pandemic, you could qualify for UI if you were able and available for, and were actively seeking, work. Emergency rules adopted by the Illinois Department of Employment Security provide that you don’t have to register with the employment service. Normally, an individual is required to register with Illinois Job Link to be eligible for UI. You may be considered to be seeking work if you are prepared to return to your job when the employer reopens and the employer did not indicate you would not be returning, or the employer was closing its business for COVID-19, or similar indications.
Another exception from actively seeking work is where local labor market conditions show employment service registration would not increase the likelihood of returning to work because of COVID-19.
What if I quit my work because of concern of getting sick with COVID-19?
Voluntarily quitting without good reason caused by the employer generally disqualifies you from UI. Eligibility in this situation depends on if you had a good reason for quitting and that reason was attributable to the employer. You generally have a duty to make a reasonable effort to work with your employer to resolve whatever issues make you want to quit.
What if I have to stay home to care for children or because I have COVID-19?
You would be unemployed through no fault of your own and thus could qualify for UI. You still need to meet all other eligibility requirements, including your availability to work, register with the state employment service (unless exempted as previously mentioned), and actively seek work from the confines of your home. You would be considered able and available for work if you could perform from home and there is a labor market for that work.
What if I’m only working part time because of COVID-19?
You still qualify for UI. High earners generally max out at $484 per week for their weekly benefit amount (WBA). If you don’t earn more than your WBA, you could be eligible for benefits. But it’ll be reduced by a formula under the Unemployment Insurance Act. If you receive no wages for a given week, you may be entitled to your WBA without reduction. If you get more than your WBA for a given week, you are not considered to be unemployed and are not eligible for benefits. You must meet all other requirements, including certifying that you are able and available for work, among others.
The U.S. Congress just passed legislation that will extend federally funded unemployment benefits currently set to completely expire April 5. This bill will supplement state UI benefits by $300 per week through Sept. 6. The first $10,200 of unemployment payments received in 2020 will be nontaxable for household incomes of up to $150,000.
With one in four Americans having now gotten at least the first vaccine shot, hopefully we’re in the Final Four with COVID-19.