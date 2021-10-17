The Law Q&A | Laws in place for animals gone wild
Are you liable to someone if they are injured by your beloved pet?
Hold your horses, you might be.
There are two ways under Illinois law (aside of unfenced livestock) that keepers/owners of animals are liable to folks who get injured by their animals.
The first is common-law negligence.
There, the injured party must prove the other party in question knew or had reason to know their pet would be dangerous, failed to reasonably guard against that danger, and that danger is what caused the injury.
The mere fact that your best-in-show Pekinese bit your guest doesn’t in and of itself make you liable to your injured guest.
The issue is: Did you know or have reason to know that Tinkerbell might bite?
If not, you win the negligence claim. And the fact that Tinkerbell has previously growled at guests has been found by courts to not suggest the owner knew or had reason to know that Tinker is a timebomb.
Growling does not injure people. To paraphrase Shakespeare, it’s the bite that’s the thing.
The second way to establish liability for your pet’s tricks is under the Illinois Animal Control Act. There the claimant must show Lassie — without provocation — attacks, attempts to attack, or injures any person who is peaceably conducting himself or herself in any place where he or she may lawfully be. Only then is Lassie’s owner liable to such person for the full amount of the injury caused thereby.
Under the act, “owner” does not mean the one who is in title of the creature. It’s anyone having a right to the animal or who keeps or harbors an animal or who has it in his/her care or acts as its custodian or knowingly permits the animal to remain on the premises occupied by him or her.
Courts have interpreted the statute to mean an “owner” is thus one who has actual control, care or custody at the moment of injury.
In one case, a dog owner went out of town and had her brother house-sit the owner’s dog. The dog injured a person the brother had over. The owner was not subject to the act, since she was not present and had given complete control of the canine to the brother.
Also under the act, provoking the Baskerville hound is a defense. A mailman sticking his hand through a mail slot of the front door while delivering the mail was found to have provoked the Lab on the other side of the door, who then stamped the letter carrier’s finger with its teeth.
Critter contact is not necessary to establish that an injury is caused by the animal.
If Tippi Hedren is visiting, and the Polly parakeet flies off its perch toward her, and Tippi tips over to avoid it and injures herself on the coffee table, that might be an injury caused by the bird.
Under common-law negligence, of course, Tippi needs to show that Polly’s owner knew or had reason to know of Polly’s proclivity for dive-bombing.
So be sure to post no-trespassing signs around the field where your Mr. Ed is grazing.
And have the Aston Martin ready in the garage to drive away should you see Tippi or Veronica Cartwright approaching your home.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.