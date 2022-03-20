The Law Q&A | Law's reauthorization shows progress, but work remains
Congress recently re-authorized the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), a landmark federal law originally passed in 1994 and reauthorized previously in 2000, 2005 and 2013.
VAWA is a comprehensive legislation whose aim is to improve criminal and civil justice response to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. It also provides services for victims and survivors.
An agency, the Office on Violence against Women (OVW), provides financial and technical assistance to communities to help them create programs, policies and practices to end the aforementioned areas of domestic violence.
OVW is part of the Department of Justice with a director who is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. While the legislative title of the act and the OVW agency uses the term “women,” it and the programs funded under VAWA cover and protect a person of any gender so long as they are a victim of one of the offenses defined under VAWA.
Among some of the services administered under VAWA are grants for Transitional Housing and to Encourage, Arrest and Enforce Protection Orders; Court Training; Stalker Reduction Database; Sexual Assault Services Program; Elder Abuse Programs; National Resource Center on Workplace Responses; Federal Victim Assistants; Combating Abuse in Public Housing; Services for Rural Victims; Violence on College Campuses; and grants for Engaging Men and Youth in Prevention.
And, it funds legal aid for low-income individuals in family law and child custody cases.
Some of the civil protections afforded by VAWA include subsidized housing regulations that can provide for removal of abusive tenants or co-tenants without the fear of a landlord retaliating against the housed victim. Protection is also afforded survivors to report crimes and emergencies from their homes without fear of punishment or eviction.
The act also provides for housing-related training and technical assistance.
VAWA enforces interstate orders of protection: Any court order of protection that a victim obtained in one state must be followed under another state’s laws.
The current reauthorization includes an expansion of Native American tribes’ jurisdiction to include crimes committed by nontribal members. It also expands the list of those who can be prosecuted for domestic assault, including assault on law enforcement officials.
One of the blows delivered to the original legislation was in 2000 when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down as federally unconstitutional provisions allowing a victim to sue their perpetrators in federal court.
VAWA has languished for political reason the last four years, with a short extension given in 2019.
Reauthorization was holstered this time by a provision prohibiting spouses and dating partners from possessing or owing a gun if convicted of domestic violence. While many states have such laws, not all. Nor are many as tough as this legislative proposal.
Senate Republicans balked at passage with that gun provision, so the provision was reluctantly unloaded from the bill by the bill’s sponsors — demonstrating once again that the gun lobby on Capital Hill remains loaded for bear.
Even against victims of domestic violence.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.