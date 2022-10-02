Much public debate has hit headlines regarding a new Illinois law which abolishes money bail in criminal pretrial procedure.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA), also known as the SAFE-T Act, will, among other things, abolish the long-standing procedure where certain criminal defendants (a defendant is the person charged with committing one or more crimes) could be released from detention prior to trial only upon the posting of cash.
Critics of PFA believe it will likely increase the number of persons fleeing trial and/or increase the commission of crimes by virtue of releasing a greater number of defendants than might otherwise be the case with cash bail.
It is interesting to note that the federal criminal justice system has not used a cash bail system since 1984. The Illinois PFA mirrors, to a large extent, the Federal Bail Reform Act and so presumably was a model for the PFA’s drafters. So, let’s clear the smoke from the political fireworks.
First, the PFA is not automatically releasing alleged murderers, sex assaulters or others charged with such serious offenses.
Unlike current law, the PFA lists specific types of charged crimes requiring a judge to find at a pre-trial hearing that the defendant poses a specific, real, present threat to a person or the public, or a high likelihood of willful pretrial flight. If so found, defendant stays in jail until trial. If not, or the offense charged is not covered in the statute, defendant is out of jail (unless he/she violates other various terms of pretrial release).
Second, among those crimes the court can detain a defendant include forcible felonies (felonies are crimes punishable by one or more years in state prison). Also included are nearly all sexually based offenses and firearm offenses, stalking, domestic abuse and battery (hitting someone).
The federal system likewise can have defendants detained for crimes involving violence or certain drug-related offenses.
The question on minds is, is getting rid of posting money to get out of jail going to increase either the harm to the public or defendants’ non-appearances at trail?
A 2016 study of federal pretrial releases showed that of those charged with violent crimes, 0.5 percent committed new felony offenses while on release. A 2012 study by the U.S. Justice Department reported that states with cash bail systems were releasing more defendants charged with violent crimes than under a non-cash system.
As with all major rewrites of law, time will tell if the legislative goal will be achieved. In this case, it’s the giving of protection to the public and/or ensuring attendance by the defendant at trial while eliminating a system which disproportionately keeps low-income individuals in pretrial detention.
California was the first state to abolish cash bail. Illinois is also joining New York in abolishing cash bail. Nebraska, New Mexico and New Jersey are dramatically reforming their cash bail laws.
Critics of abolishing cash bail are invited to suggest an alternative. Perhaps doing away with any release at all.
They can then defend the tax bill for the enormous revenue required to increase the number and size of local jails and their staffs to accommodate larger numbers of the detained. And you can take that to the bank.